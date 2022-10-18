Skip to main content

Klay Thompson Reveals His Thoughts On Getting Another Big Contract From The Golden State Warriors

This summer was incredibly happening for the Golden State Warriors. Obviously, the biggest highlight for them was winning the 2022 NBA Championship after missing the postseason in back-to-back seasons. Another huge reason behind the Dub Nation's celebration was the return of Klay Thompson.

Klay was kept away from the game of basketball since the 2019 NBA Finals due to consecutive serious injuries. At one point, it felt like the Warriors may never see their star player return to play basketball. Thankfully, he returned to the team mid-season last year.

Although Klay still wasn't at his best, he played a role in the Warriors lifting the glorious Larry O'Brien trophy. Anyway, with that being said, it's obvious that the Warriors' sharpshooter will be looking forward to getting a new contract from the team.

The Dubs have been busy in that department after signing Jordan Poole to a 4-year $140 million contract and Andrew Wiggins to a 4-year $109 million contract.

Klay Thompson's Current Focus Is To Return To His Best

The Warriors currently have one of the best rosters in the league. Evidently, it means they have a massive payroll as well. In fact, when we take the luxury tax into consideration, the Warriors will have the highest-paid roster in the league next season, and that too by a huge margin.

Anyway, coming back to Klay, the 4x NBA champion spoke about his expectations for the new season and what his stance is about getting another big contract from the Warriors.

Via NBA.com:

“I’m just going to do what I got to do to be the best I can be every day. I’m going to be a great player. I know what I’m capable of. I fully expect to earn another NBA contract, whether it’s this summer or next summer. I’m fully confident in my abilities. I’m not worried about an extension in the meantime because I know it’ll happen if I just do my job and I just be myself.”

Klay also shared, "I expect to play at an All-Star level again and hopefully become an All-Star. Early on, I’m on a minutes restriction. So, I’ll try to be as efficient as I can with those 20 minutes. Within the next few weeks, I expect to play starter minutes again. I expect to be great with all the training I did and all the experience I gained from last year. I’m no longer being inserted in the middle of the season, so I expect to have a really good year.”

These comments by Klay will certainly make the Dub Nation happy. Moreover, Klay's current contract still keeps him with the team until the 2023-24 NBA season. He has no need to worry about signing on the dotted line just yet, so he can simply focus on reaching the level where he was before missing two seasons due to injuries.

