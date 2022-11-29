Kobe Bryant's Mamba Workout Routine

Kobe Bryant, who was known as The Black Mamba, is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. He was known to be a fierce competitor that would stop at nothing to get an edge over his competition.

Kobe's mentality is well known, as he could be ruthless. His mentality is only comparable to that of his idol, Michael Jordan. Yet, Kobe's mentality has a name, which many current players claim to have as well.

The mentality of Kobe is known as the Mamba Mentality, and even though many players claim to have this mindset, no one compares to Kobe. The way Kobe worked on his body and his game was unmatched.

One story that sticks out is the story of when Jay Williams saw Kobe during a shootaround. It was the 2002-03 season, and Williams' Chicago Bulls were in LA to play the Lakers.

Williams wanted to get some early work in to get ready for the game and went to the Staples Center four hours early. Who did he find there working out already? Kobe Bryant. What happened next proved to Williams how intense Kobe's work ethic was.

“The game was at seven... This is the championship Lakers. I'm going to get there at 3:00, and I want to make sure I make 400 made shots before I go back into the room and then I sit in the sauna and get ready for the game. Who do I see? I see Kobe Bryant already working out.

“Once I set my foot across the line, I started working out. I worked out for a good hour, hour-and-a-half. When I came off, after I was done, I sat down and of course, I still heard the ball bouncing. I looked down. I'm like, ‘This guy's still working out?’ It looks like he was in a dead sweat when I got there,” Williams said.

“That game he drops 40 on us. After the game is over I'm like, ‘I have to ask this guy, I have to understand why he works like that.’ After the game I'm like, ‘Hey Kobe, why were you in the gym for so long?’

“He was like, ‘Cause I saw you come in and I wanted you to know that it doesn't matter how hard you work, that I'm willing to work harder than you,’” Williams said.

Kobe may have been the hardest worker the NBA has ever seen. He was talented, no doubt about it, but Kobe wasn't blessed with the same athletic gifts as Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

So, to make up for this, Kobe worked hard every single day. This is why he became a 5x NBA champion, 1x MVP, 2x Finals MVP, and 2x scoring champion.

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Workout Routine

Kobe Bryant's Mamba workout routine was actually dubbed the “666 Workout” Routine. The reason for this was that Kobe would train six days a week, for six hours a day, and six months during the year.

Kobe would then divide the six hours of training between two hours of track work, two hours of basketball skills, and two hours of weight lifting.

Without further ado, here is Kobe Bryant's workout regime.

Via Born To Workout:

Monday and Thursday (Upper Body)

Bench press - 3/4 sets of 8-12 reps

Lat pull downs -3/4 sets of 8-12 reps

Incline press - 3/4 sets of 10-12 reps

Military press - 3/4 sets of 8-12 reps

Bicep curls - 3/4 sets of 10-12 reps

Iso hold push-ups - 3/4 sets of 10-12 reps

Tuesday and Friday (Olympic Lifts)

Stiff legged Deadlift -3/4 sets of 8-12 reps

Romanian Deadlift - 3/4 sets of 10-12 reps

Clean Pulls - 3/4 sets of 8-12 reps

Lateral Dumbbell Raises - 3/4 sets of 8-12 reps

Bar dips - 3/4 sets of 8-12 reps

Triceps Pressdown - 3/4 sets of 8-12 reps

Wednesday and Saturday (Lower body)

Back squat/ Front squat - 3/4 sets of 10-12 reps

Leg curls - 3/4 sets of 10-12 reps

Leg extensions - 3/4 sets of 8-12 reps

Calf raises -3/4 sets of 10-12 reps

Abs crunches -3/4 sets of 10-12 reps

Kobe would then rest on Sundays and spend time with his family if he wasn't getting ready for a game. The workouts mentioned above are what helped to make Kobe the champion we all know him to be.

After Kobe retired, you probably believe the workouts stopped, and he went on to live a lazy life. To be honest, no one would blame Kobe if this was what he did. To play 20 years in the NBA means you have to work hard each and every year.

Kobe's Post-Retirement Workout Routine

Kobe, though, didn't quit staying in shape. His training routine changed after he retired, but he never let his physical health slip away. He wanted to stay as fit as he could be because that's the Mamba way.

Kobe came up with the perfect post-retirement routine. This included having a workout routine to fit into the life of an “everyday dad.”

Here is Kobe's post-retirement workout routine.

Via Men's Journal:

Front Squat - 6 sets of 4 reps

Off-Bench Oblique Extension - 4 sets of 6 reps per side

Push-Up - 6 sets of 12 reps with 1-second hold at top and bottom

Chin-Up - 4 sets of 5 reps with 4-second hold at top and bottom

Back Bridge - 4 sets of 15 reps with 15-second hold

Block B

Goblet Split Squat - 5 sets of 6 reps per side

Dumbbell Row - 5 sets of 6 reps per side

Ball Leg Curl - 4 sets of 6 reps with 3-second hold and 3-second descent

Barbell Hip Thrust - 4 sets of 6 reps with 3-second hold

Complete four rounds without rest between the two exercises.

Incline Alternating Dumbbell Press - 3 reps per side

Dumbbell Incline Press - 3 reps

Day Two

Block A

Hanging Knee Raise - 4 sets of 20 reps

TRX Row - 6 sets of 12 reps

One-Arm Dumbbell Bench - 6 sets of 6 reps with 4-second descent

Dumbbell Stiff-Legged Deadlift - 6 sets of 6 reps

Block B

3-2-1 Back Squat - 5 sets of 5 reps

Floor Dumbbell Flyes - 5 sets of 8 reps

Dumbbell Farmers Walk - 4 sets of 4 laps around room

Seated Row - 5 sets of 10 reps

Day Three

Block A

Pistol Squat - 5 sets of 5 reps

Off-Bench Oblique Extension - 4 sets of 6 reps per side

Dumbbell Row - 5 sets of 6 reps

Shoulder Bridge - 3 sets of 3 reps of 15-second hold

Half-Kneeling One-Arm Dumbbell Press - 5 sets of 4 reps per side

Block B

Dumbbell Split Squat - 5 sets of 5 reps per side

Hanging Knee Raise - 3 sets of 6 reps with 1-second hold

Pull-Up - 10 sets of 10 reps

Barbell Hip Thrust - 4 sets of 6 reps with 3-second hold

TRX Row - 6 sets of 6 reps with 6-second descent

Kobe Bryant didn't stop, even after retiring from the NBA. While he was winning an Oscar and coaching his daughter Gianna in basketball, Kobe continued to find the time to get his workouts in.

Kobe Bryant’s Daily Post-Retirement Routine

How did Kobe plan his day out as a retired family man? He had a perfect daily routine that made sure he was still giving his family enough of his time while working on his business ventures and his physical health.

Here is Kobe's post-retirement daily routine.

Via Owaves:

5 AM - Wake up, go to the gym

7:30 AM - Take the kids to school

8:30 AM - Make breakfast for his wife

9:30 AM - Go to work

3 PM - Pick the kids up from school

3:30 PM - Take them to practice

4 PM - Relax, read

5 PM - Make dinner

7 PM - Spend time with family

12 AM - Bedtime

As you can see, Kobe was big at spending time with his family and doing things for his kids, like taking them to practice. Kobe was the ultimate family man, the ultimate competitor, and a 5x NBA champion.

Only Kobe could achieve all this because he did it his way, with his mentality. This is the Mamba Mentality.

