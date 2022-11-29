Skip to main content

NBA Owners Are Reportedly Against Expanding All-Star Rosters So They Don't Have To Pay More Bonuses To Players

The NBA is made up of many players that are constantly striving to achieve greatness. This greatness is measured by the accolades that they can achieve throughout the season. The main one is making it to an All-Star team, which is a tangible measure of the player being among the best in the league. 

All-Stars are chosen from teams across the league for performing at a high level and contributing to the success of their teams. As things stand, 24 players get the opportunity to be selected, and there are replacements if they are unable to participate because of injury. The players are then divided into teams chosen by captains like LeBron James and Kevin Durant and then compete in the All-Star game. 

There have been suggestions recently that the All-Star game is expanded and the rosters get more players to reward more of the league's stars. However, according to Brian Windhorst, who spoke about it on the Hoop Collective, there is not much chance of that happening anytime soon for one reason, the owners. 

“The owners have pushed against it,” he said. “They don’t want there to be an extra All-Star or more All-Stars, but there should be a 13th All-Star on each team.”

The recognition that players get from their achievements is one thing, but their contracts also often have clauses related to achieving these markers. The owners not wanting additional spots is thanks to them not wanting to spend more money, which is in line with how top businessmen operate. However, it's a shame for the players that miss out. 

Should There Be Additional Spots On The All-Star Rosters?

Some players have not been named All-Stars in the past that probably deserve to be included, and they have spoken about it too. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a great example of this. Even though he is sure to be included this season, he averaged 25-5-5 last season and deserved the recognition. Other snubs like this are common every year as well. 

The NBA is set to get another hike in revenue when the new TV deal goes through, so the money will be available. While contracts have gone way up compared to where they were, it wouldn't hurt to have more All-Stars. There are concerns that it might dilute the quality, but the league is more talented than it has been in a while, so it shouldn't be a massive worry. 

