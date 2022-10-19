Kyrie Irving On His Aspirations For This Season: "I'm Going For Every Piece Of Hardware That I Could Possibly Get Out Of The NBA."

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are set to make their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season after a disappointing campaign last year. They couldn't keep up with the rest of the competition amid several scandals that distracted their players and fans, ultimately losing in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Irving was linked with a move away from the team during the summer, with the Los Angeles Lakers looking like the best candidate to acquire his services. In the end, nothing happened between Irving and the Purple and Gold, with the player returning to Brooklyn to run it back.

Things look very promising for the Nets right now, with their new Big 3 ready to go. Kevin Durant is considered the leader of this team, but Irving doesn't rule out taking a bigger role on the court, as he has big aspirations for this new season.

Kyrie Irving Wants To Win As Many Trophies As Possible This Season

During a recent conversation with Shams Charania on Stadium, Irving revealed what he wants to achieve this season. Irving is set to have a memorable season and get as many accolades as possible.

"I’m going for every piece of hardware that I could possibly get out of the NBA."

Irving could end this season with the regular season MVP, the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, the NBA Finals MVP, and the NBA championship trophy. He's not a defensive player, so it's unlikely that he will get the DPOY. He's not a rookie and has also shown his talent during all these years, so the MIP award isn't on the table right now. Kyrie can go for all these awards, but the competition will be hard, even within his own team.

He and Kevin Durant are a terrific duo, and having Ben Simmons by their side is a plus for these two. But right now, Kyrie is set to take over and win as much silverware as he can.