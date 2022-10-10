Lakers Fans Like How Austin Reaves Cooked Stephen Curry With A Smart Trick: "He Is Our X Factor This Season"

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Reaves is well in line to become the next unlikely fan favorite of the Los Angeles Lakers. The rise of Alex Caruso through the 2018 season to his role on the 2020 championship squad made Caruso a cult favorite in LA, so his departure in 2021 hurt many fans. However, a similar archetype of a player was signed by the Lakers to replace Caruso in Austin Reaves.

While Reaves is a rougher prospect than Caruso, he has shown tremendous development and become a part of the Lakers rotation. He's showing off his skill set in the preseason, having games with 9 assists, a reliable jump shot, and a nasty dribble move on Stephen Curry that had Lakers fans going wild on Twitter.

It's preseason and Curry has never been a top-tier defender, so this play isn't reflective of a larger shift in paradigm. It is something that Laker fans should be excited for as Reaves is showing that he has improved over the offseason and his contributions will be crucial in LA's bid to return to the top.

Why Is Austin Reaves LA's X Factor?

Reaves has been expected to be the Lakers starting shooting guard alongside whichever guard they choose out of their rotation. While that role can't be set in stone due to the promising performances from Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook, Reaves will definitely keep his spot on the rotation as a versatile defender and floor spacer.

Austin isn't a consistent shooter yet, so that role might be hard for him to fulfill. What he fits to a tee is the Lakers' new ethos of giving it a 100%, which Reaves has done since the day he got the opportunity to be on the Lakers. If he can insert himself into the guard or wing rotation as a 3-and-D threat who can also be a secondary playmaker, he'll be the answer for many of LA's lineup combinations.

Reaves can have a breakout season with the opportunity in LA. The only question is can he deliver consistently over 82 games to ensure the Lakers are a playoff team? That remains to be seen.