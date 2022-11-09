Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Plan Protest Outside Crypto.com Arena: "We Will Make Jeanie And Rob Do Something. They’ve Been Hiding Long Enough."

The Los Angeles Lakers have started their opening 10 games of the season with a very poor 2-8 record. The Lakers look like longshots to even make the playoffs at this point as the front office has failed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with good talent amidst injury concerns for their two star players in recent seasons.  

The Russell Westbrook trade saw the Lakers give up all of their roster depth to acquire Russ on a team where everyone saw his awkward fit with LeBron James coming from a mile away. 

The hole they put themselves in with that trade still continues and the inaction of the Lakers to fix this roster has prompted fans to rise up and announce a protest against Governor Jeanie Buss and General Manager Rob Pelinka for Friday, 11th November. 

The fanbase is clearly unhappy about what the front office of this team is doing. Extending Pelinka as GM made no sense given the way he reconstructed an already championship-winning roster with worse rosters each season. Whether this protest actually works is something we'll see later. 

Is There Any Way To Save The Lakers?

It doesn't look like the Lakers have any obvious avenues to success. Even with Russell Westbrook improving in his new role as the Lakers' sixth man, it doesn't make a big enough impact to make them a winning team. The roster is just bad and it can't be changed by a team that refuses to trade its remaining picks.

At this point, Jeanie and Rob should free their star players and recoup assets for them while they still can. There is burgeoning interest in Anthony Davis around the league. Even with regression and injury concerns, Davis could replenish the picks the Lakers traded to acquire him in 2019. 

Trading LeBron is unprecedented so it isn't clear what someone would trade for him as a 38-year-old. Otherwise, there's no point in treating LeBron as a tank commander at this stage in his career, especially when he continues to defy expectations at his age. 



