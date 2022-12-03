Skip to main content

Lakers Fans React To Trade Rumors About DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic

No team in the NBA has been linked with as many potential trades as the Los Angeles Lakers. By being one of the league's most successful franchises, the Lakers are always expected to be in for some big players. But this season is a different situation, the Lakers have been struggling and optimism is hard to come by. 

The team enjoyed the high point of their season recently, beating the Milwaukee Bucks in a game where Anthony Davis outplayed Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even LeBron James has been looking good too, and the Lakers look like they might be putting it together after all. And as such, the trade rumors have begun once again. 

Speaking on The Lowe Post podcast, Zach Lowe spoke about a trade rumor involving DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. He confirmed that the Lakers would consider the possibility internally if there was a chance they could make it happen. 

"The trade I saw on Twitter was Russ and both picks, one with light protections I think for DeRozan and Vucevic, I can tell you 100 percent for sure that the Lakers have had internal discussions about that very possibility, if it would ever come up."

DeMar DeRozan had initially thought he was joining the Lakers before he ended up signing with the Chicago Bulls. His scoring would be a major boost for the offense, and Nikola Vucevic would be a valuable addition as well. Needless to say, Lakers fans had a lot to say about the idea. 

Lakers Fans Discussed A Potential Trade For DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls were expected to be in the playoff spots once again this season, but the team has struggled mightily. Some have suggested they might consider tanking for Victor Wembanyama. With this being the case, the Lakers could work a trade out, and Lakers fans want to see it happen. 

"Somehow multi team it for Derozan, Caruso and Turner."

"Can we get Caruso back too?"

"I would be okay going after either Derozan or Vooch, but not both. Neither are good defenders. I’d be more inclined for Derozan if picking between them."

"That trade doesn’t help our shooting nor does it help with spacing."

"Won’t be mad at it. But I don’t love it. I’d like it more if we could turn Vooch into Myles Turner."

"I'm asking for Caruso and Derozan primarily, and it would be up to the Bulls to decide which players they want to add."

"This trade would be a big win."

"I'd low-key love to see it happen."

"I'm not sure I want to let go of Russ at this point."

"We should have just signed DeRozan first."

This is not a simple transaction to pull off, nor is it something that has been brewing for a while. The Lakers could use whatever quality they can get now that AD is looking back to his best though, so the process of possibly making it happen is likely underway. How it all pans out remains to be seen.

