Lakers Fans Want Their Team To Trade Patrick Beverley As Soon As Possible

The Los Angeles Lakers horrifically started the season but have recovered significantly since. The Lakers are now 8-3 in their last 11 games, even though they lost their latest matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team has benefitted from Anthony Davis finding his groove once again, and LeBron James is also along for the ride, but the roster still needs significant improvements.

Potential trades are being discussed involving Russell Westbrook, notably with Indiana for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. But even Westbrook has found a great role on the team, and some fans don't want to see him leave anymore. Which begs the question of which players will be axed if the Lakers decide to make moves.

Patrick Beverley was a big addition to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason, he was expected to add defense, three-point shooting, and toughness to the team. He's added the last one, but at the cost of a suspension after shoving Deandre Ayton. As for his shooting and his defense, they have left quite a bit to be desired, and it seems Lakers fans are already done with him.

Patrick Beverley Is Not A Fan Favorite For The Los Angeles Lakers

Patrick Beverley has a knack for winning the love of his team's fans by playing hard. But the point guard has failed to do that for the Lakers. His three-point shooting percentage has fallen off a cliff, Beverley is shooting 17% over his last 8 games. He is barely adding any points or assists, and his defense has not stood out, either. So it's no surprise that Lakers fans on Reddit want him gone.

"He is not even close to worth whatever locker room mojo he brings to the team. Trade him."

"Pat Bev trick y’all man." "Yeah, I'm done with him, get him gone." "He can't even defend quick guards anymore." "Nahhhh russ was correct. He fooling us. He just out there doing nothing. Lol." "I appreciate his defense but he’s trash. Im pretty sure some guys from the local gym in my area can put up more buckets than him." "Get him off my team." "Pat Bev really brings nothing to the table." "I love Pat Bev and think he’s funny, but he probably is at his worst ever right now." "I had him in pen as a starter this year. Pretty big disappointment. Just a salary filler now to potentially attach to a first rounder." "He can’t keep up with faster guards and he’s for some reason sent as a 6’1” wing stopper. Makes no sense." "Trade him for Carmelo!"

It seems that Beverley has already alienated a big part of the Lakers fanbase. The lack of production will do that, especially when a player is as noticeable and loud as Beverley. If the Lakers move him as part of a trade, it wouldn't be the worst idea for them, depending on the kind of piece they can get back for him.

