NBA Fans React To Patrick Beverley's Crazy Shirt: "Yeah, This Guy's Getting Traded"

Patrick Beverley joining the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most talked-about moves of the offseason. The Lakers traded for him to add some shooting and defense to the roster. However, in his short stint so far, Beverley has barely been effective. The most notorious thing he's done in a Lakers shirt is pushing Deandre Ayton and getting suspended 3 games for it

Patrick Beverley is a controversial character; he is far from everybody's cup of tea. Many expected he might clash with Russell Westbrook, with the two being teammates, but they seemed to sort their business out. But Pat Bev never stays out of the headlines for too long, and he is back among them once again. A photo of Beverley sporting a t-shirt that says 'Free Pat Bev' went viral, and fans had a lot to say about it. 

"Yeah, this guy's getting traded."

"I wish they’d suspend him for life."

"Free him from the rotation."

"Stop pushing from the back then, man."

"This guy is getting sent away from the Lakers."

"Is this about his suspension? Cuz this best not be about the Lakers."

"I really wish Pat Bev would just shut up and be chill sometimes."

"He’s about to be traded soon, so I guess he will be freed."

"He's coming home, don't doubt it."

"Does Pat want to leave the Lakers already?"

"Guess he realized they not making it to no playoffs."

"Is he going to get punished more for this?"

"Man, this guy is constantly on one."

It's tough to say whether Beverley's shirt is about his suspension or being on the Lakers. In light of recent rumors about a potential trade, though, it could be about him wanting to be out of Los Angeles as well. 

The Lakers Could Reportedly Trade Patrick Beverley

Beverley is one of the more influential players on the Lakers' roster, but his output doesn't always match the hype. It's safe to say that the Lakers could do with trading Pat Bev, and that's what The Athletic's Jovan Buha recently reported on

“The other benefit of waiting until at least Dec. 15 to make a move is that the Lakers can trade players they signed in free agency,” Buha wrote. “One name to watch is Patrick Beverley, who’s the fourth-highest-paid player on the team at $13 million. Beverley is a still an elite defender and one of the group’s vocal leaders, but he’s averaging a career-low 4.1 points per game and shooting a career-worst 23.8 percent on 3s. Beverley, like Kendrick Nunn, could still have value on teams looking for veteran backcourt help. The Lakers’ needs and glut of guards make both expendable.”

Patrick Beverley may not even be addressing anything to do with the Lakers in his shirt, but that's how it's been perceived by many fans. Considering that his numbers have been really bad this season, he should consider not making any overt moves of this nature. With the Lakers' struggles, no one on the roster is safe from trades. 

