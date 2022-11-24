Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton

Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Patrick Beverley has been suspended by the NBA following his questionable actions against fellow player Deandre Ayton during the most recent Los Angeles Lakers game. The controversial point guard shoved Ayton in the bad, sending him to the floor and causing a big altercation between the Lakers and Phoenix Suns players.

Following that moment, the player was heavily criticized by plenty of people, including Devin Booker, who said Beverley must stop shoving people in the back, telling him to be braver and shove somebody in the front.

Charles Barkley also warned Beverley about his antics, telling him that he should get hurt if he keeps messing with the wrong people. Well, he's been hit now, but not precisely for Ayton or any other player.

The NBA announced that they're suspending Bev for the next three games following this unfortunate incident. They add that Bev has a history of doing this type of stuff, which was taken into consideration to make this decision.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley's history of unsportsmanlike acts. The incident, for which Beverley was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 3:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 115-105 loss to the Suns on Nov. 22 at Footprint Center. Beverley will begin serving his suspension Nov. 25 when the Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.

Beverley needs to calm down and think better before doing something impulsive. This is not the first time he's done this, and league officials are well aware of that. The Lakers need his energy and intensity to win games, and these suspensions won't help them at all.

