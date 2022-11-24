Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton

Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton

Patrick Beverley has been suspended by the NBA following his questionable actions against fellow player Deandre Ayton during the most recent Los Angeles Lakers game. The controversial point guard shoved Ayton in the bad, sending him to the floor and causing a big altercation between the Lakers and Phoenix Suns players. 

Following that moment, the player was heavily criticized by plenty of people, including Devin Booker, who said Beverley must stop shoving people in the back, telling him to be braver and shove somebody in the front. 

Charles Barkley also warned Beverley about his antics, telling him that he should get hurt if he keeps messing with the wrong people. Well, he's been hit now, but not precisely for Ayton or any other player. 

Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton

The NBA announced that they're suspending Bev for the next three games following this unfortunate incident. They add that Bev has a history of doing this type of stuff, which was taken into consideration to make this decision. 

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley's history of unsportsmanlike acts.

The incident, for which Beverley was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 3:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 115-105 loss to the Suns on Nov. 22 at Footprint Center.

Beverley will begin serving his suspension Nov. 25 when the Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.

Beverley needs to calm down and think better before doing something impulsive. This is not the first time he's done this, and league officials are well aware of that. The Lakers need his energy and intensity to win games, and these suspensions won't help them at all.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Has Been Suspended For 3 Games After Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Once Peed In The Shoes Of A Phoenix Suns Teammate

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball

By Orlando Silva
OKC Thunder Disrespected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander By Asking His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
NBA Media

OKC Thunder Disrespected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander By Asking His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team
NBA Media

Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team

By Orlando Silva
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs
NBA Media

Former Spurs Psychologist Makes Final Decision On Lawsuit Against Josh Primo And The Spurs

By Aaron Abhishek
DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Close To Joining Taiwan's T1 League
NBA Media

DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Close To Joining Taiwan's T1 League

By Orlando Silva
Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton
NBA Media

Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee

By Orlando Silva
Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Fires Back At Haters With Social Media Post
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Seemingly Fires Back At Haters With Social Media Post

By Orlando Silva
Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers
NBA Media

Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat The Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors
NBA Media

LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Fires Back At Shaquille O'Neal: "Stop Hating Basketball In Taiwan."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Fires Back At Shaquille O'Neal: "Stop Hating Basketball In Taiwan."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"

By Aaron Abhishek