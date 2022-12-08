Skip to main content

LeBron James Compares Himself To Tom Brady: "We're The Same... Out There For Championships."

lebron brady

LeBron James is one of the best players of all time, and most people consider him as the second-best player ever or as the GOAT of basketball. One of the notable things about him has been his longevity, and currently, LeBron James is averaging 25.8 PPG, 9.1 RPG, and 6.4 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers.

His longevity makes LeBron James similar to another sports star, quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, recently, LeBron James compared himself to Tom Brady, claiming that the two are actually the same person and that both are simply looking for championships.

As he dressed in the visitors’ locker room in the arena he knows so well, and the Lakers sitting in 13th place in the West, James emphatically insisted Tuesday he is still playing for rings.

“I’m still playing at an extremely high level,” he said. “I’m not out there to f—- around. What would I do that for? Me and (Tom) Brady. We’re the same people. We out there for championships.”

There is no doubt that both Tom Brady and LeBron James are legends in their respective sports. They are also both known for their longevity in their sport: LeBron James is almost 38 years old, while Tom Brady is 45 years old currently.

More than anything though, the biggest similarity between LeBron James and Tom Brady is that both players simply want to win. Their resumes in basketball/football are legendary, and we’ll see if either of them manages to add more to their trophy cabinet in the future.

LeBron James Thinks Tom Brady Is The GOAT Of Football

There is no doubt that LeBron James has praised Tom Brady in the past. In fact, after the quarterback won his 7th Super Bowl, LeBron James suggested that Tom Brady is the GOAT of football.

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK

There is no doubt that it's hard to argue for any player over Tom Brady in terms of being the best football player of all time. Though there are certainly other great players, Tom Brady being the GOAT seems to be the majority opinion after his most recent Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers.

LeBron James is also considered the GOAT of basketball by some people, but the debate here is not as clear-cut. Obviously, LeBron James is a fantastic player, but most people would go with Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. Hopefully, LeBron James is able to catch up to Michael Jordan in the future.

