LeBron James Criticizes Himself After Making 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "I Wasn't Aggressive Enough On A Lot Of My Turnovers... That Was Some Careless Turnovers On My Part."

The Los Angeles Lakers continued to struggle this season after their recent game against the Denver Nuggets. The Purple and Gold were handed their fourth defeat of the season and, as a result, fell to a 0-4 record.

Previously, the only player who was having somewhat decent outings was none other than LeBron James. But against the Nuggets, even James had a pretty ordinary game where he committed 8 turnovers. Obviously, NBA fans were quick to call out James for turning the ball over so many times against the mighty Nuggets.

Fans believed James played like Russell Westbrook, who has struggled to get going this season. The 0-4 start to the season is certainly not good news for LeBron and the Lakers. In fact, this is the first time since his rookie season that LBJ has had a 0-4 start.

LeBron James Reflects On Having 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets

LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons and he has remained one of the best players in the league throughout his career. A vital reason why he has been able to do so is criticizing himself when required.

After an average performance against the Nuggets, James was obviously asked by reporters about the reason behind turning the ball over so many times. James didn't make any excuses and gave a pretty straightforward answer to the question.

(Starts at 1:14)

"I wasn't aggressive enough on a lot of my turnovers. I was coming off a lot of screens, looking to pass and get guys involved and I wasn't aggressive enough and that was some careless turnovers on my part."

James may be the best player on the current Lakers roster, but his pass-first mentality has cost him dearly at times. The recent defeat against the Nuggets was a perfect example of that. 

As James mentioned, he lacked aggressiveness throughout the game. James will most probably make a stunning comeback in the next game. But can he lead the Lakers to their first win of the season? That remains a mystery.

