LeBron James Explains Why He Never Compared Himself To Michael Jordan

LeBron James has addressed one of the most debated topics in basketball, explaining why he has never directly compared himself to Michael Jordan. In a sit-down with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James made it clear that the conversation itself misses a key point. He does not view their careers as comparable in a direct sense because their styles, roles, and approaches to the game are fundamentally different.

“There are a lot of things that MJ did better than I do. And I think there are some things that I do better than him. That’s just how the game goes. There’s a lot of things that I can say in particular. You already know how this conversation is going to be [misinterpreted] by people, man.”

“I think I am one-of-one. I think the way I play the game, I am a one-of-one player. And MJ, as well. A f***ing unbelievable basketball player. I think his midrange jump shot was unbelievable. He did so many things great. I grew up f***ing analyzing everything that he did.”

“How he could get to his spot and rise up above everybody. Obviously, his post game was elite. His will to win. I think that is a trait that we all know and that we all wanted to be like. His determination to win. I never have compared myself to MJ because our games are totally different.”

“I have been a point-forward/forward-point my whole life. I have always looked for the pass. MJ kind of looked for the shot. Not kind of, he did. He looked for the shot. There are a lot of things where I would say my game is a lot different and a little better than his, but s**t, he was f***ing great. We’re both great. We’re both great basketball players.”

Statistically and in terms of achievements, both careers reflect greatness in different forms. Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range.

His resume includes six NBA championships, six Finals MVPs, five league MVPs, 14 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA selections, ten scoring titles, nine All-Defensive team selections, and a Defensive Player of the Year award. His entire career with the Chicago Bulls produced two separate three-peat dynasties, alongside Scottie Pippen and, later, Dennis Rodman, under Phil Jackson. His peak dominance, especially in the 1990s, remains one of the most dominant stretches in league history.

James, meanwhile, has built a career defined by longevity and versatility. He averages 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 50.7% from the field and 34.8% from three. His accolades include four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, four league MVPs, 22 All-Star selections, 21 All-NBA selections, six All-Defensive team selections, a scoring title, and an assists title.

He has reached the NBA Finals ten times, including eight consecutive appearances, often carrying teams that were not considered favorites. His career has spanned 23 seasons, the most in NBA history, and he holds records for total points, minutes, and games played.

Ultimately, James framed the discussion in simple terms. He views himself as one of one, and Jordan the same. Rather than placing one above the other through direct comparison, he believes both careers represent different versions of greatness. Their paths, roles, and impacts differ, but both sit at the highest level of basketball history.