Lakers vs. Rockets Game 5 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers had the sweep in front of them, then the Rockets finally played like a team that did not want its season to end. Now the series is back at Crypto.com Arena with a different kind of pressure. The Lakers still lead 3-1 and can close the first round, but Game 4 made this feel less comfortable than the scoreline suggests. Game 5 is Wednesday, April 29, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

LeBron James leads the Lakers in the series with 21.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. Alperen Sengun has been the Rockets’ best player at 22.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. The Lakers have the better series position, but the total production is almost even: the Lakers are averaging 104.0 points, while the Rockets are at 103.8.

Game 4 was the Rockets’ first clean punch. They won 115-96, took the third quarter 34-18, and got five double-digit scorers: Amen Thompson had 23 points and seven assists, Tari Eason had 20 points, eight rebounds, and five steals, Sengun added 19 points, Reed Sheppard scored 17, and Jabari Smith Jr. had 16. Deandre Ayton led the Lakers with 19 points and 10 rebounds before being ejected.

Injury Report

Lakers

Luka Doncic: Out (left hamstring strain)

Austin Reaves: Questionable (left oblique muscle strain)

Rockets

Kevin Durant: Out (left ankle sprain)

Steven Adams: Out (left ankle surgery)

Fred VanVleet: Out (right knee ACL repair)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers still have the best closer in the series. James has not had to dominate every game, but he has controlled the late-game structure. In Game 3, he had 29 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists as the Lakers survived in overtime. That is the biggest difference between the teams so far. The Rockets have had long stretches where they look stronger, but the Lakers have made the better decisions late.

The Game 5 adjustment is ball security. Game 4 was not a defensive collapse as much as an offensive mess. The Lakers committed a series-high turnover number, and the Rockets turned those mistakes into rhythm, pace, and confidence. Silver Screen and Roll noted that the Lakers had 23 turnovers and shot only 5-of-22 from three in the loss. That cannot happen again at home.

Austin Reaves’ status is huge. The Lakers have played this series without Doncic and Reaves, their top two scorers. If Reaves returns, he gives them another ball-handler, another pick-and-roll option, and a better way to punish the Rockets when they load up on James. Even if he is not fully sharp, his presence would help the Lakers avoid the stagnant possessions that hurt them in Game 4.

Why The Rockets Have The Advantage

The Rockets finally found their pressure identity in Game 4. They did not need Durant to win by 19. They defended harder, forced mistakes, ran after turnovers, and got real production from the whole rotation. Eason’s five steals changed the game because they turned defense into offense before the Lakers could set their matchups.

The cleanest adjustment is to keep Thompson downhill. Amen Thompson had 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting and seven assists in Game 4. That is the version the Rockets need. When he attacks early, the Lakers have to collapse, and that opens the floor for Sheppard, Smith, and Eason. When the Rockets slow down and rely only on Sengun post creation, the Lakers can crowd the lane.

Durant being out still hurts, but the Rockets have had most of this series to adapt. Reuters reported Durant will miss his fourth game of the series, after missing Game 1 with a right knee contusion and Games 3 and 4 with a left ankle sprain and bone bruise. His only game came in Game 2, when he scored 23 points but had nine turnovers.

X-Factors

Luke Kennard is the Lakers’ cleanest shooting X-factor. He is averaging 17.8 points on 52.2% shooting in the series, and the Lakers need his spacing even more with Doncic out. If Kennard is not making threes, the Rockets can shrink the floor around James and Smart.

Marcus Smart has to be better than he was in Game 4. He had nine points, five assists, three steals, and three blocks, but the Lakers needed more control from him with Reaves out. Smart is averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.5 steals in the series, so the Game 4 version was below the standard he has already set.

Tari Eason is the Rockets’ chaos player. His Game 4 line was exactly what the Rockets needed: 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and five steals. If he keeps turning defense into transition offense, the Rockets can make the Lakers feel old and thin again.

Reed Sheppard is the other swing piece. He had 17 points in Game 4, and Houston Chronicle reported that he pushed to fight through mismatches instead of relying on heavy rotations after being targeted defensively. That matters because the Lakers will test him again in Game 5. If Sheppard survives defensively and hits shots, the Rockets have a real chance.

Prediction

The Rockets made the right response in Game 4, and their physicality is real. Sengun has been steady, Thompson is attacking with confidence, and Eason gives them the kind of defensive energy that can change a game. But closing a series at home is different. The Lakers should protect the ball better, James should control the late possessions, and Reaves’ possible return gives them just enough extra creation. I think the Rockets make it uncomfortable, but the Lakers finish it.

Prediction: Lakers 107, Rockets 101