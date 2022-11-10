LeBron James Provides Update On His Groin Injury: "I'll Get Pictures Tomorrow..."

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James without a doubt has been one of the most durable players we have seen in NBA history throughout the majority of his career. However, there's no doubt that he's had to deal with more injuries in recent memory.

During the recent Lakers-Clippers game, LeBron James ended up exiting the contest with a groin injury, leading a lot of fans to panic. There's no doubt that losing LeBron James for an extended period of time would not be ideal for the Lakers, as they'd become a worse team than they already are.

After the game, LeBron James provided an update on the injury. He claimed that he feels overall good aside from the groin injury, and added that he would get imaging done and go from there.

“How do I feel right now? I feel good besides the injury. I’ll get pictures on it tomorrow and then we’ll go from there.”

LeBron James doesn't seem overly concerned in this video, and perhaps we'll see him back sooner rather than later. However, groin injuries are obviously no joke, and he needs to make sure that he's fully ready to go before returning to the court.

Some People Think LeBron James Might Be Declining

There is no doubt that LeBron James hasn't quite looked the same this year, and some people have wondered whether Father Time has finally caught up to the superstar. Recently, an executive claimed that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were in decline.

But here's the bad news: They are now 2-7 after a 114-100 loss at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday afternoon, and 37-year-old LeBron James is playing some of the worst basketball of his career. "LeBron doesn't even look like a main option right now," one executive said of the Lakers. "Neither does [Anthony Davis]." The Lakers may be just as bad as last year's 33-win squad, quite possibly worse. While calls for a season-saving trade come from virtually all over, new questions are beginning to bubble up: What if Laker superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are finally declining in a meaningful way?

It remains to be seen if LeBron James is actually declining, or whether his start to the season was just a tough stretch. He did score an efficient 30 points against the Clippers, so perhaps that means that he's back on track.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers figure out how to build a better roster around LeBron James. There's no doubt that the team needs to do better as a whole, and perhaps a trade can help them get back on track.

