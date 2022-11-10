Skip to main content

LeBron James Provides Update On His Groin Injury: "I'll Get Pictures Tomorrow..."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
LeBron James

LeBron James without a doubt has been one of the most durable players we have seen in NBA history throughout the majority of his career. However, there's no doubt that he's had to deal with more injuries in recent memory.

During the recent Lakers-Clippers game, LeBron James ended up exiting the contest with a groin injury, leading a lot of fans to panic. There's no doubt that losing LeBron James for an extended period of time would not be ideal for the Lakers, as they'd become a worse team than they already are.

After the game, LeBron James provided an update on the injury. He claimed that he feels overall good aside from the groin injury, and added that he would get imaging done and go from there.

“How do I feel right now? I feel good besides the injury. I’ll get pictures on it tomorrow and then we’ll go from there.”

LeBron James doesn't seem overly concerned in this video, and perhaps we'll see him back sooner rather than later. However, groin injuries are obviously no joke, and he needs to make sure that he's fully ready to go before returning to the court.

Some People Think LeBron James Might Be Declining

There is no doubt that LeBron James hasn't quite looked the same this year, and some people have wondered whether Father Time has finally caught up to the superstar. Recently, an executive claimed that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were in decline.

But here's the bad news: They are now 2-7 after a 114-100 loss at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday afternoon, and 37-year-old LeBron James is playing some of the worst basketball of his career.

"LeBron doesn't even look like a main option right now," one executive said of the Lakers. "Neither does [Anthony Davis]."

The Lakers may be just as bad as last year's 33-win squad, quite possibly worse. While calls for a season-saving trade come from virtually all over, new questions are beginning to bubble up: What if Laker superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are finally declining in a meaningful way?

It remains to be seen if LeBron James is actually declining, or whether his start to the season was just a tough stretch. He did score an efficient 30 points against the Clippers, so perhaps that means that he's back on track.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers figure out how to build a better roster around LeBron James. There's no doubt that the team needs to do better as a whole, and perhaps a trade can help them get back on track.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James On Big 3 With Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook After 30-Point Preseason Loss: "The More Time And More Minutes We Can Log Together, The More Comfortable We Become."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Lakers Losing To Clippers Without Kawhi Leonard: "Trade Everyone... This Is Pathetic."

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Slams Fans Who Think They Know Him From Watching Him Play Basketball: "Shame On You."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Provides Update On His Groin Injury: "I'll Get Pictures Tomorrow..."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Has The Lowest Plus-Minus On The Lakers This Season
NBA Media

LeBron James Has The Lowest Plus-Minus On The Lakers This Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Fans Are Panicking After LeBron James Hurts Groin Against Clippers: "That's All Folks"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Panicking After LeBron James Hurts Groin Against Clippers: "That's All Folks"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
NBA Media

The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Seemingly Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Because He's Being Played Out Of Position

By Lee Tran
Video: Kevin Durant Hilariously Trash-Talks Young Knicks Fans
NBA Media

Video: Kevin Durant Hilariously Trash-Talks Young Knicks Fans

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Triple-Double Seals 13 Consecutive Wins Against The Knicks: Hasn't Lost To Them Since 2013
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Triple-Double Seals 13 Consecutive Wins Against The Knicks: Hasn't Lost To Them Since 2013

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Adrian Wojnarowski Predicts A Tough Future For The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Predicts A Tough Future For The Los Angeles Lakers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: D'Angelo Russell Stays On The Sideline While The Timberwolves Play 4 on 5
NBA Media

Watch: D'Angelo Russell Stays On The Sideline While The Timberwolves Play 4 on 5

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
salley oakley
NBA Media

John Salley Says Charles Oakley Punched Him For Saying Kobe Bryant Was Better Than Michael Jordan

By Lee Tran
lakers mystery
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available

By Lee Tran
richard jefferson lebron james
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Thinks LeBron James Signing An Extension With The Lakers Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Career

By Lee Tran
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Detroit Pistons History: Carmelo Anthony Is Still Their Biggest Nightmare
NBA

The Worst Draft Mistakes In Detroit Pistons History: Carmelo Anthony Is Still Their Biggest Nightmare

By Nick Mac
Dwight Howard Explains His Altercation With Anthony Davis Last Season
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Explains His Altercation With Anthony Davis Last Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary