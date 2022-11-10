LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"

Credit: NBA on ESPN

The Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling this season, and their situation doesn't seem to be getting better anytime soon. After an initial 5-game losing streak, they won their first two games of the season, but after that, things returned to their original form. The Lakers have lost four straight games now, dropping to 2-9 this campaign.

They lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, worsening the situation and driving fans crazy with their performance. To make things worse, LeBron James apparently hurt his groin and had to leave the game.

Meanwhile, the Clippers enjoyed their win, with Paul George even trolling Patrick Beverley after they went at it on the court. This situation is awful and something must change for the Lakers. Even the things that worked for them are no longer good, as Anthony Davis criticized the team's defense following this defeat.

LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record

Nobody in Lakers Land was happy about this, and LeBron James, who boldly said he has to learn how to flop to get calls, was mad after his team succumbed to their city rivals. Following the game, James addressed the media and one reporter pointed out the obvious, and James didn't let him get away with that.

"LeBron. The team is just in a tough spot right now being 2-9," the reporter said. "Really? Captain obvious!" LeBron responded while smiling.

The rest of the room laughed too, but it becomes more visible that James is frustrated with this situation. The Lakers entered this season ready to compete and send a message to the world, but so far, they have struggled to make that statement everybody was waiting for.

The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers could go down as the worst team in franchise history unless they make some adjustments. Some say they need to trade somebody, and some say Anthony Davis could be the right candidate to leave the team after Russell Westbrook's current good moment, but only time will tell who will leave the Lakers and if that's enough to make this team competitive again.