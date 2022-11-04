Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel after a terrible start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold entered a 2-game winning streak after beating the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans, respectively, but now the challenge is bigger for them.

Everybody is ready to face the next games, and as long as they have LeBron James ready to go and Russell Westbrook willing them off the bench, the 17-time NBA champions can put up a good competition against any rival.

Having LeBron on your team is a big plus for anybody, not only for the things he can do with the basketball but his IQ and his incredible memory. The King has shown time and time again that he can memorize plays with incredible ease and then describe them as they happened a minute ago.

LeBron James Shows Brilliant Memory By Describing How The Spurs And Celtics Made The Same 3-Point Play Darvin Ham Prepared For Matt Ryan

Following the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game, where Matt Ryan made a huge clutch shot to send the game to overtime, LeBron James talked about that play. The 37-year-old easily talked about how other things could run that play and even recalled the times he saw that during his days with the Miami Heat.

"I've definitely been on both sides of that. San Antonio can run that play. In Game 6 of the Finals [in 2013], where Chris Bosh got the block. When I was in Miami, Boston ran it versus us. Jeff Green had a game versus us with a pass over the top. So, it was a great play call by coach."

That's another big example of LeBron's gifted memory. The veteran recalled the exact play his coach drew for Ryan in two different games, which is simply impressive. The Lakers hope to keep making those big shots, without the drama of that duel against the Pelicans.

They'll face off against the Utah Jazz tonight, trying to extend their winning streak and get a little closer to the playoffs spots in the Western Conference.