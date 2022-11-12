LeBron James Was Caught Lying About Listening To Migos In 2010 When Their First Mixtape Was Released In 2011

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is the undisputed best player of his generation, the King is revered the way he is for a reason. Bron has dominated the NBA almost since the day he came into the league, and his 19-year-career has had its ups and downs. James has been lauded for his ability, his game, and his success, and it has made him a billionaire. But he has been called out for his occasional hypocrisy and penchant for teaming up with other superstars, especially during the Heatles era in Miami.

The truth is somewhere in between, as it always is. LBJ isn't perfect, and no one can be, but he is still the biggest name in the NBA. So every little move he makes gets scrutinized. Which makes it wild that the King has a bit of a habit of telling some tall tales. With Migos being discussed a lot following the tragic death of rapper Takeoff, James made some claims that fans found hard to believe.

“I’ve been listening to those guys for so long,” James told reporters. “I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any of my teammates back then who had no idea who Migos was. They’re like cursing me out when I would play it throughout the weight room, throughout the locker room. I was like, I’m telling you these guys are next.”

LeBron James' first year with the Heat was the 2010-11 season, and Migos' first mixtape Juug Season, dropped in August 2011. So while he may have misspoken, it's clear that the way he said it couldn't be true. And fans can't seem to let it go.

NBA Fans Continue Trolling LeBron For His Migos Story

There are compilations of James over social media seemingly telling stories that aren't very true throughout his career. And fans have continued to make fun of him for it.

"Bron is hilarious bro, why he lie so much?" "Man this just doesn't get old for me." "Why is he like this?" "Tbh, I'm over it." "Man, Bron could have known before y'all stop tripping." "I just can't with LeBron anymore." "This guy be saying whatever." "Bron is too funny ngl." "Man's got bigger problems than this bruh." "He's still less deluded than Lakers fans who think this season isn't already gone."

The truth is in the final few comments, James has a lot more to worry about than fans thinking he made some stuff up. The Lakers are 2-10 and could end up being the worst team in the league this season. King James needs to find a way to sort things out, although it looks very unlikely as the days pass.

