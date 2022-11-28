Lonnie Walker Reveals LeBron James Dropped 39 Points On The Spurs Because A Player Talked Trash To Him

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is one of the best players in the league today, even though he is in the latter stages of his career. As of right now, LeBron James is still an elite player in the SF position, and he is currently averaging 25.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 6.4 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Most recently, LeBron James dropped 39 points against the San Antonio Spurs, and there is no doubt that many fans were in awe of that performance by the veteran superstar. Recently, Lonnie Walker revealed that the reason LeBron James had such a good night was that one of the San Antonio Spurs players was talking trash to him.

Ain’t even gonna lie someone said something to him and he said “remember you said that” see what happens when you poke the bear

There's no doubt that when one is on the receiving end of trash talk, there is an extra incentive to show the opponent up. LeBron James did exactly that, and his performance also came with a win as well.

Hopefully, LeBron James can continue putting up performances that are similar to this one throughout the year. The Los Angeles Lakers definitely need him to play at a high level to get far this year, and we'll see how well LeBron James does for the rest of the year.

LeBron James Was Not Worried About His Shooting Slump Going Into The Spurs Game

Prior to his 3PT shooting explosion against the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James was in a bit of a shooting slump. Currently, he is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc, and at one point, he was the 2nd worst 3PT shooter in the NBA.

Recently, LeBron James stated that he was never worried about his shooting slump, because of the amount of work he puts into his craft. Obviously, no one shoots poorly forever, and it's clear that LeBron James knew that a turnaround was coming.

“I put too much work in to not be able to get out of a slump shooting, so when I was asked during the season, I said I was not worried about it because I know the work I put into my game, into my craft.”

LeBron James has definitely become a very good 3PT shooter in the latter stages of his career, and it is quite likely that we'll see his 3PT percentage revert to around 35-37%. Though he will never be a 40% shooter from beyond the arc, LeBron James can definitely score from the perimeter at a high level.

The Los Angeles Lakers as a whole need more 3PT shooting, and we'll see if the team manages to address that issue via trade. Hopefully, though, we see the team as a whole improve their perimeter shooting as the season goes on, and perhaps a move is not needed right at this moment.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.