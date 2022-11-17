Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers' Results Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance

In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling to win games. It's evident from their below-average record of 3-10. Despite that, the Lakers are one of the most popular teams in the United States. The reason behind it is the rich history of the team.

But since the death of Dr. Jerry Buss in 2013, the Lakers seem to be on a downward spiral. Following the death of Dr. Buss, his children inherited the franchise. Jim Buss and Jeanie Buss, in particular, were the two prime contenders to run the Lakers.

It was Jim Buss who was calling the shots for the team in the initial years. But soon after, Jeanie decided to take over the team and became a controlling owner of the organization.

The Jeanie Buss Era Hasn't Been Great

While it was officially in 2017 when Jeanie became the controlling owner of the team, she had been involved in team decisions for a long time. Even when Jim was the one who was putting the final stamp on the decision, Jeanie had some influence.

So how have the Lakers performed during this 'new era'? Well, as you'd guess, Purple and Gold have struggled for most seasons apart from the 2019-20 NBA season. In total, the iconic NBA franchise has missed the playoffs seven times, got eliminated in the first-round once, and managed to win the 2020 NBA title during this new era.

Moreover, as we mentioned earlier, things are not looking good for the team in the 2022-23 NBA season as well. So much so that NBA analyst Charles Barkley urged the NBA to take the Lakers' game off national television.

More often than not, the current general manager of the team, Rob Pelinka, is blamed for the team's struggles. But recently, an anonymous Western Conference executive actually praised Pelinka for his efforts. Anyhow, no one can deny that the Lakers need to turn things around soon, regardless of whose fault this is.

