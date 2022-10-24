Skip to main content

Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."

Over the course of his NBA career, Lou Williams played an extremely crucial role in the popularization of the Sixth Man in the modern era. While Jamal Crawford and Manu Ginobili are the pioneers of the role and how it's used in today's NBA, Williams might have perfected it by being a team's most potent offensive option coming off the bench. 

The 3-time Sixth Man of the Year is known by fans for many other reasons. Be it going to a strip club to eat wings during the NBA bubble to once having 2 wives. A troll came at him for having 2 wives on Twitter but Williams saw the tweet and decided to debunk the fan for using an image that didn't feature his wives on it, before telling the troll to mind their own business.  

Lou Williams' polyamorous relationship came to light in 2014, as he has kids with both women and tries to stay involved in both their lives to provide support. Williams has said prior that he looks at them as the mothers of his children, not random girls that he's running around with. Trying to mock his personal life on Twitter was bound to get such a response.

Fans' Interactions With NBA Players

Fans can often say things with impunity, knowing that stars in the sport don't get a lot of time to check their mentions. Unless you're tweeting at Kevin Durant, it is rare that a current or former NBA player engages with frivolous tweets like this one. 

Talking about the family life of any NBA player seems like it should be off-limits. Fans come dangerously close to crossing the line when they're talking about the basketball ability of a player, as seen by Russell Westbrook's recent experiences with Laker fans. If that can be as unpleasant as is, seeing your family business being mocked had to have stuck in his craw. At least he addressed it, even though these trolls will just move on to something else. 

