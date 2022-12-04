Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Was Pissed After Having To Wear An Eagles Jersey With "JB Son" On The Back After Losing A Bet With Jalen Brunson

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson emerged as quite a formidable duo last season for the Dallas Mavericks. Together, they led the franchise to its first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2011 where they ultimately came up short against the Golden State Warriors.

That series would also be the end of the Brunson-Doncic pairing, with the New York Knicks signing Brunson as their marquee free agent in the offseason. It was reported that Brunson's camp felt he was not going to be able to reach his full potential playing alongside a ball-dominant player like Luka, but it would appear there are no issues between the two of them and they even had a fun little bet on an NFL game.

Doncic has been a supporter of the Dallas Cowboys but Brunson, who played college basketball at Villanova, supports the Philadelphia Eagles. The two decided to bet on who wins the first game between the teams and the Eagles came out on top, so Luka was forced to wear an Eagles jersey with "JB Son" on the back. It is safe to say he wasn't too happy about it!

Luka Doncic was last off the Mavericks bus arriving at Madison Square Garden … wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey with “JB Son” on the back.

He requested no pics: “I hate this s***.”

😂😂😂

Luka and Jalen confirmed the bet was for Eagles' win over Cowboys this season.

Luka, speaking as if one of the Cowboys himself, is glad Dallas-Philly rematch comes three days before next Mavs-Knicks: “We’ve got another game coming and we play home, so we’ll get another bet."

Brunson got some payback after he had to wear a Cowboys jersey with "Luka's Son" on the back a few years back.

As Doncic said though, there is another game coming up and you wonder what the loser would have written on the back of their jersey next time out!

While Brunson got some payback here, he wasn't able to get the win over the Mavs. Things got off to a great start as the Knicks were up 32-20 after the first quarter but Dallas blew them away after that and won 121-100. It continues a disappointing season for the Knicks who are now 10-13 despite some good performances, for the most part, from Brunson.

It's not like the Mavericks are doing a lot better either though, as this win took them to 11-11 on the season. Doncic needs more help as his supporting cast isn't up to the mark and you can only wonder how different things would have been if Brunson was still in Dallas.

