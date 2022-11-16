Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto

Credit: Fadeaway World

During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s.

While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the best player on the team, he couldn't have done that without the help of some great teammates. Among them, Scottie Pippen was undoubtedly Jordan's most trusted comrade. Following Pippen's rise to stardom, the Bulls became a dominant team that went on to win multiple NBA titles.

At the time, it felt like Jordan and Pippen were inseparable. However, after retiring from the NBA, the two players' relationship has only gotten sourer. As per Pippen, a huge contributor to that was his portrayal in 'The Last Dance' docuseries.

Michael Jordan Was Dripping In Fashion At Scottie Pippen's Party

The 1996 Chicago Bulls are widely considered the best NBA team ever assembled. That season, the Bulls had a 72-10 record and were on top of the world. Only the 2016 Golden State Warriors are considered to be close to them since the '16 Dubs had a record of 73-9.

Anyway, according to an Instagram page, in 1996, Pippen organized a party in Toronto. MJ apparently entered the party in all black clothes and with a cigar in his hand.

The ‘96 Bulls stamped themselves as the greatest basketball team of all time during this season, and this was by far the time when the group had the highest mortality as a unit. Before the 2016 Warriors, the Bulls could have won 73 games themselves had they beaten Toronto, but they didn't care. The reason why is that the NBA was going through an expansion period. The league was getting more teams like the Raptors when ‘95-96 was their first season; they didn't have that much talent outside of Damon Stoudmire, who was the Rookie of the Year during the season.



So Scottie Pippen throws a party before the game in the hotel lobby the Bulls were staying at; security carted off most of the area, and the second three-peat Bulls fully embraced being the biggest show in sports; in basketball, it was no discussion. They were the best team with the greatest player ever.



Ironically, considering what MJ and Scottie’s relationship has become over recent years, this is probably the best time they had with one another. And these days, it is usually shots in the media or sons getting with old teammates' wives.



As mentioned in the caption, Pippen and MJ's relationship has only gotten worse over the years. Moreover, with recent rumors about MJ's son Marcus Jordan dating Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen, their relationship may never be normal again.

