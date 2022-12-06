Skip to main content

Michael Jordan Once Explained How Despite Being Good Friends And Loving Him Like A Brother ''Kobe Stole All My Moves''

When it comes to being successful in the NBA, there are only a few players in the history of the league who truly know that feeling. The Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was certainly one of them. He had an insane skill set alongside popularity that to this date, no NBA player can match.

Speaking of Michael Jordan's impact, there was a time when every player coming to the league wanted to be like Mike. But there was only one person who even came close to mirroring what MJ used to do on the court. Yes, it was none other than the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Even at a young age, Jordan was impressed with Bryant's skills and warned players about being careful of Kobe. Bryant viewed Jordan as his idol and had huge respect for his game.

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant Stealing His Moves

MJ and Kobe didn't really play a lot of games against each other. But the ones that they did play were always incredible to watch for fans. Obviously, they were incredibly competitive, but over the years, the two legends became good friends and even considered each other as brothers.

Speaking of that, Jordan once talked about Kobe being a good friend to him, but still stealing all of his moves. This is one of the reasons why Mike believes that only Kobe Bryant can defeat him in a 1-on-1 matchup.

Via International Business Times:

"Actually, Kobe and I are good friends. I like Kobe. We talk a lot. I hope he comes back healthy. I think he's one of the great players of the game. I think he's done a lot for the game and he has a true love for the game of basketball.

I absolutely have a high regard for him ... even though he stole all my moves, but that's OK. I still love him like a brother."

Both Jordan and Kobe are considered to be two of the most amazing players to ever play in the NBA. While there were many similarities between Kobe and Jordan, the fact that they were such close friends off the court is the biggest thing that fans love about them.

