Skip to main content

Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction

Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction

Miles Bridges was one of the most promising young players in the league going into this off-season. He was supposed to be part of an exciting young core for the Hornets alongside LaMelo Ball, but it all went downhill after issues off the court caught up with Bridges. Miles, who is married to Mychelle Johnson and has two children with her was charged with felony domestic violence and child abuse

The whole thing blew up just days before he was due to sign a new max contract and even though there was a qualifying offer for him even after that, he allowed it to expire. After contesting the charges against him initially, Bridges pleaded no contest later which led to him getting 3 years of probation and no jail time. And now Mychelle Johnson, his wife, has spoken about what the former Hornets star needs. 

"I simply stated that I wanted this man to get help for the reason that we have children together and for my kids, I would hope, that he would get better. My kids are very young. So since the end of July to literally yesterday, I have been trying to help this person during this situation the best that I can for the sake of my children.

"So for months, I have been really fighting for him with my lawyer. The best and respectable and cautious way me and my lawyer could. To where he will eventually be better for my children. I never necessarily thought jail time would help him get better. I thought he needed more serious help and therapy and the drugs sh*t and those type of things."

Considering that Johnson was the victim of Bridges' assault, this is a huge thing for her to say. And while Miles will not be going to jail, after all, he does have time to work on himself and try to become a better person. 

Miles Bridges Pleaded No Contest To A Felony Domestic Violence Charge

Considering how severe the situation was with Bridges and his wife, many would have expected that he would be sentenced to jail. But instead, he pleaded no contest and was given probation instead.

"The no-contest plea means Bridges, who was present in court, is accepting the punishment and the conviction without formally admitting guilt in the case. Bridges was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children in May. In July, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon's office filed three felony charges against Bridges, who initially pleaded not guilty to all three."

A situation like this is always very delicate, especially when there are children involved and the hope is that the victim and her kids come out okay at the end of it all. It would be wild to see Bridges back in the league after a situation like this, but if he truly makes amends for his ways, he is young enough to maybe make a return one day.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction
NBA Media

Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction

By Divij Kulkarni
Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Nick Mac
Jayson Tatum Gushes About Malcolm Brogdon's Performances: "He's A Starter On Most Teams"
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Gushes About Malcolm Brogdon's Performances: "He's A Starter On Most Teams"

By Divij Kulkarni
1996 Chicago Bulls Players’ Salaries: Michael Jordan Earned Only $3.85 Million
NBA

1996 Chicago Bulls Players’ Salaries: Michael Jordan Earned Only $3.85 Million

By Kyle Daubs
Kevin Durant Expresses Interest To Be Part Of Washington Commanders Ownership Group
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Expresses Interest To Be Part Of Washington Commanders Ownership Group

By Aaron Abhishek
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."
NBA Media

Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
NBA Media

NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return

By Aaron Abhishek
The NBA Players With The Most Defensive Player Of The Year Awards
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Defensive Player Of The Year Awards

By Nick Mac
Milwaukee Bucks Become The First Team To Win Their First 9 Games Since The 73-9 Warriors
NBA Media

Milwaukee Bucks Become The First Team To Win Their First 9 Games Since The 73-9 Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Continued Success Off The Bench: "Revenge Season Begins Now"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Continued Success Off The Bench: "Revenge Season Begins Now"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To A Knicks Fan Making A Half-Court Shot To Win A Car: "Lakers Should Give This Guy A Contract"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To A Knicks Fan Making A Half-Court Shot To Win A Car: "Lakers Should Give This Guy A Contract"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Are Day-To-Day
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Are Day-To-Day

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Join Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Join Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks

By Orlando Silva
Kyle Kuzma Denies That His Cryptic Tweet Had Anything To Do With The Kyrie Irving Controversy
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Denies That His Cryptic Tweet Had Anything To Do With The Kyrie Irving Controversy

By Divij Kulkarni
Russell Westbrook's Stats Show He Is Shooting Better Than LeBron James This Season
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook's Stats Show He Is Shooting Better Than LeBron James This Season

By Divij Kulkarni
Bones Hyland Offers Ultimate Tribute To Allen Iverson After His Stellar Outing Against Spurs
NBA Media

Bones Hyland Offers Ultimate Tribute To Allen Iverson After His Stellar Outing Against Spurs

By Aaron Abhishek