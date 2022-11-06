Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction

Credit: Fadeaway World

Miles Bridges was one of the most promising young players in the league going into this off-season. He was supposed to be part of an exciting young core for the Hornets alongside LaMelo Ball, but it all went downhill after issues off the court caught up with Bridges. Miles, who is married to Mychelle Johnson and has two children with her was charged with felony domestic violence and child abuse.

The whole thing blew up just days before he was due to sign a new max contract and even though there was a qualifying offer for him even after that, he allowed it to expire. After contesting the charges against him initially, Bridges pleaded no contest later which led to him getting 3 years of probation and no jail time. And now Mychelle Johnson, his wife, has spoken about what the former Hornets star needs.

"I simply stated that I wanted this man to get help for the reason that we have children together and for my kids, I would hope, that he would get better. My kids are very young. So since the end of July to literally yesterday, I have been trying to help this person during this situation the best that I can for the sake of my children.

"So for months, I have been really fighting for him with my lawyer. The best and respectable and cautious way me and my lawyer could. To where he will eventually be better for my children. I never necessarily thought jail time would help him get better. I thought he needed more serious help and therapy and the drugs sh*t and those type of things."

Considering that Johnson was the victim of Bridges' assault, this is a huge thing for her to say. And while Miles will not be going to jail, after all, he does have time to work on himself and try to become a better person.

Miles Bridges Pleaded No Contest To A Felony Domestic Violence Charge

Considering how severe the situation was with Bridges and his wife, many would have expected that he would be sentenced to jail. But instead, he pleaded no contest and was given probation instead.

"The no-contest plea means Bridges, who was present in court, is accepting the punishment and the conviction without formally admitting guilt in the case. Bridges was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children in May. In July, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon's office filed three felony charges against Bridges, who initially pleaded not guilty to all three."

A situation like this is always very delicate, especially when there are children involved and the hope is that the victim and her kids come out okay at the end of it all. It would be wild to see Bridges back in the league after a situation like this, but if he truly makes amends for his ways, he is young enough to maybe make a return one day.

