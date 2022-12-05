Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around.

The Suns have been doing fine without him, as Devin Booker is in the midst of his best season and he scored 51 points in three quarters against the Chicago Bulls last week, impressing a lot of people, including Kevin Durant. Booker has led the Suns to the best record in the Western Conference, so there wasn't a lot of talk regarding Paul in recent times. All that changed rather quickly, however, thanks to Kanye West, who stated that he caught Paul sleeping with his ex-wife. Kim Kardashian.

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Considering some of the things that Kanye has said recently, it is fair to say that we should take this with a grain of salt. That hasn't stopped the jokes or some wild theories from floating around though and a fan recently put out an old picture of Paul and Kardashian at an event.

Expect more things like these to make rounds on social media, as there is absolutely no way for any of us to verify if something happened or not. A source close to the situation did tell TMZ that the allegation is absolutely false and once again, considering Kanye is the one who put it out, you do tend to lean in that direction.

It is just a really messy situation and if Paul didn't do this, then you really feel sorry for him. CP3 doesn't have the greatest reputation as such because of some of his antics on the court but this puts into question his integrity, which is something far worse. Paul hasn't come out with a statement of any sort on the matter, as he seems to want to avoid this situation altogether, which might well be the right thing to do.

