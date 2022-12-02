Skip to main content

NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair

Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason. 

On Thursday night, controversial artist Kanye West had a blast talking about everything and everybody, and top it off by making a huge allegation about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, claiming that she had slept with Chris Paul and West caught them

This 'revelation' made a lot of noise around the NBA community, with many fans blasting Paul, and others just making fun of the whole situation and trolling the Phoenix Suns star. 

As we learned more details about this, somebody might have realized something we saw Drake do and thought it wasn't that big of a deal. Ahead of the release of his Certified Lover Boy album, the Canadian superstar appeared with a couple of friends, all wearing Chris Paul jerseys. 

This was seen as something normal as the record came out on a 3, Paul's jersey number, but one fan recently went beyond that and made a big claim about why Drake decided to wear this jersey and share these pics. 

"Drake was playing mind games the whole time with Kanye back when CLB was dropping? Had all the homies in a Chris Paul Jersey while he was beefing with Kanye. Damn," this fan wrote. 

The Drake vs. Kanye beef lasted for a long time and it wasn't until recently that these two made amends. Over the years it went on, Drake and Kanye exchanged jabs on social media and songs, but this one has to be one of the best. This allegation remains unconfirmed, but we're seeing many signals that point out this actually happened. 

