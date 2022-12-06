NBA Fan Posts Nike Ad From 1989 Featuring Vintage Shoes

Credit: Fadeaway World

Nike is the king of the NBA sneaker market, and arguably the world over. They have an innovative strategy that puts their athletes in a prime position to sell their sneakers. They constantly push the boundaries in technology and have some of the best athletes in the world signed to them.

Phil Knight worked very hard to make Nike the beast it is today, knowing that he needs one high-profile basketball player to endorse it and the brand would take off. While players like Magic Johnson regret not taking up Knight on his offer to get an ownership stake for signing with the young brand in 1979, Nike signed Michael Jordan and the rest is history.

The company was booming in the late 1980s, with Jordan as the face of their brand and just entering his championship-winning prime. A fan shared a photo of a Nike ad in 1989 showing off the collection that consumers can buy. It really shows how so much has changed about Nike, though something remains the same.

Nike now has spin-off companies under its control, including the Jordan Brand that's owned and operated by Michael Jordan. The ad even features an early Air Jordan and exists as a testament to how far the company has come.

Nike And Their Star Athletes

Nike's marketing strategy has always benefitted from the success their marquee athletes enjoy in their sports. In basketball, they had Jordan as the face and supplanted him with LeBron James. Even future stars in the NBA like Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are linked to Nike, with Luka signed to Jordan.

Nike cut ties with one of its best-selling athletes in Kyrie Irving after an anti-Semitic controversy that saw him be suspended from the Nets as well. They have replaced Irving with Morant for a signature shoe, so the future might be brighter on the heels of a growing fan favorite in the league.

