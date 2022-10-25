Skip to main content

NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, And A First-Round Pick For Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, And PJ Washington

NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, And A First-Round Pick For Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, And PJ Washington

The Los Angeles Lakers remain involved in trade rumors, especially regarding Russell Westbrook, who is struggling to find his pace in the young 2022-23 NBA season. After a solid outing in the season opener, the former NBA MVP struggled in the next two games, making really bad decisions and putting his team in a bad position. 

This situation has infuriated fans once again, who keep asking the front office to ship Westbrook away and see what they can get in return for the controversial star. Well, a lot of them have started dropping trade ideas for the Lakers, mentioning teams that already were linked with moves with the Lakers. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Lakers will wait for 20 or 25 games before making a move regarding Russ or anybody else, but fans aren't as patient as the team front office. 

NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets

In recent hours, one fan dropped an interesting idea that could get the Lakers more than one player, would get rid of Russell Westbrook and also could keep one of their first-round picks. 

I’d be on the phone with Charlotte right now. Russ, Nunn, and a 1st for Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, and PJ Washington.

This is a good idea for the Purple and Gold, and seeing how things have developed recently, it could be appealing for the Hornets, too. Gordon Hayward was caught liking a tweet suggesting a trade that would send him to Los Angeles in exchange for Russell Westbrook. 

Moreover, they have reportedly targeted Terry Rozier as a potential trade candidate for Russ, and this move includes both Rozier and Hayward while including PJ Washington in the trade. We'll have to wait for a little before finding out what the Lakers are going to do regarding Westbrook and some of the players on the roster. 

The Lakers have struggled to get wins this season, and they look great on defense but terrible on the offensive side of the ball. Things can get better for the Lakers, but the front office needs to make a move for that to happen. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, And A First-Round Pick For Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, And PJ Washington
NBA Media

NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, And A First-Round Pick For Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, And PJ Washington

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Jabari Smith Jr. And Jalen Green Heated Disagreement On The Bench: "It's Just Game 4, How Will They Make It Through The Season?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Jabari Smith Jr. And Jalen Green Heated Disagreement On The Bench: "It's Just Game 4, How Will They Make It Through The Season?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"

By Orlando Silva
The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook
NBA

The Best Shooters The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land In A Trade Around Russell Westbrook

By Kyle Daubs
The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 1997-98 NBA Season
NBA

The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 1997-98 NBA Season

By Nick Mac
The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2010s
NBA

The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2010s

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers Will Reportedly Wait For 20 Or 25 Games Before Making Any Changes On Their Roster
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Will Reportedly Wait For 20 Or 25 Games Before Making Any Changes On Their Roster

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Credit Card Was Declined At Walmart: "The Security Called Me"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Credit Card Was Declined At Walmart: "The Security Called Me"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Shares Hilarious Story Of When He Could Only Fill $9 On Gas After Modifying A $350,000 Silver Ferrari
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shares Hilarious Story Of When He Could Only Fill $9 On Gas After Modifying A $350,000 Silver Ferrari

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant Explains How He Tricked Ben Simmons Into Getting Fouled Out
NBA Media

Ja Morant Explains How He Tricked Ben Simmons Into Getting Fouled Out

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And The Lakers: "This Roster Is Horrible"
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And The Lakers: "This Roster Is Horrible"

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer
NBA Media

Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
NBA Media

Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Says Ja Morant Will Be The Face Of The NBA
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says Ja Morant Will Be The Face Of The NBA

By Gautam Varier