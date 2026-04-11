Cade Cunningham Admits He’s Not Satisfied Despite Pistons On The Cusp Of 60-Win Season

Cade Cunningham opens up on a dominant regular season, says the work is only just beginning.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It’s been a quick turnaround for the Detroit Pistons, who went from historically bad to elite contenders in just a few short years.

At 59-22 (first in the East), Cade Cunningham has good reason to be satisfied with the progress, but he’s only looking ahead right now. Speaking in a recent chat with The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson, he explained where he stands on the season so far, and why he will not allow himself to rest on his laurels.

“I went in just trying to be better than last year, not knowing where that would take us or what that would look like, to what extent it would go,” Cunningham said. “I’m pleased with where we’re at; I’m not really satisfied or anything. I think it’s a great year so far. We’re where we want to be, which is the playoffs. So, now the fun and all the real grind starts.”

Cade, drafted in 2021, was in a miserable situation for years before things finally turned around. Before he arrived, the Pistons were in a rough position, considered an afterthought in the East. The worst of it was in 2023-24, when they endured the worst season in franchise history. That year, they finished with a 14-68 record and set the NBA record with a 28-game single-season losing streak.

That moment was rock bottom for Cade, and not even he could have guessed where they’d be just two years later. At 59-22, the Pistons are first in the East with the third-best record in the NBA. Behind his leadership, and the play of key role players like Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, and Ausar Thompson, the Pistons have dominated the NBA and have a chance at their first 60-win season since the 2007-08 campaign.

For his part, Cade has been doing everything for the team, with averages of 24.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 46.3% shooting and 34.4% shooting from three. As one of the season’s leading MVP candidates, his place as one of the best in the world is not in doubt, and a championship this year would all but seal his status as an all-time great.

Still, the job is not yet finished. In fact, in Cade’s mind, it hasn’t even begun. With his eyes on a championship, he won’t be satisfied until the Pistons are raising the Larry O’Brien trophy, but the path ahead does not favor their success. With teams like the Celtics, Knicks, and Cavaliers lurking, the margin for error is slim, and it’s going to take a coordinated effort to stay alive.

Only when/if the Pistons come out on top will Cunningham stop to smell the roses, but he’s determined not to lose focus until then. Starting next week, the playoffs will begin, and if the Pistons aren’t ready, they risk an embarrassing upset at the hands of a team like the Hornets, 76ers, or Heat. Things only get harder from there, with battles against the Cavaliers in round two and then either the Knicks or Celtics in the Conference Finals.

Now that Cade is back and healthy again, it’s time to get serious about the title pursuit. With so much at stake and a lot to prove, he must give everything he has to ensure that his team’s run does not end prematurely. That relentless attitude is a good start, but he must back it up with consistency on the court if he wants to achieve the desired results.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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