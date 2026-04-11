Cade Cunningham Admits He’s Not Satisfied Despite Pistons On The Cusp Of 60-Win Season

It’s been a quick turnaround for the Detroit Pistons, who went from historically bad to elite contenders in just a few short years.

At 59-22 (first in the East), Cade Cunningham has good reason to be satisfied with the progress, but he’s only looking ahead right now. Speaking in a recent chat with The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson, he explained where he stands on the season so far, and why he will not allow himself to rest on his laurels.

“I went in just trying to be better than last year, not knowing where that would take us or what that would look like, to what extent it would go,” Cunningham said. “I’m pleased with where we’re at; I’m not really satisfied or anything. I think it’s a great year so far. We’re where we want to be, which is the playoffs. So, now the fun and all the real grind starts.”

Cade, drafted in 2021, was in a miserable situation for years before things finally turned around. Before he arrived, the Pistons were in a rough position, considered an afterthought in the East. The worst of it was in 2023-24, when they endured the worst season in franchise history. That year, they finished with a 14-68 record and set the NBA record with a 28-game single-season losing streak.

That moment was rock bottom for Cade, and not even he could have guessed where they’d be just two years later. At 59-22, the Pistons are first in the East with the third-best record in the NBA. Behind his leadership, and the play of key role players like Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, and Ausar Thompson, the Pistons have dominated the NBA and have a chance at their first 60-win season since the 2007-08 campaign.

For his part, Cade has been doing everything for the team, with averages of 24.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 46.3% shooting and 34.4% shooting from three. As one of the season’s leading MVP candidates, his place as one of the best in the world is not in doubt, and a championship this year would all but seal his status as an all-time great.

Still, the job is not yet finished. In fact, in Cade’s mind, it hasn’t even begun. With his eyes on a championship, he won’t be satisfied until the Pistons are raising the Larry O’Brien trophy, but the path ahead does not favor their success. With teams like the Celtics, Knicks, and Cavaliers lurking, the margin for error is slim, and it’s going to take a coordinated effort to stay alive.

Only when/if the Pistons come out on top will Cunningham stop to smell the roses, but he’s determined not to lose focus until then. Starting next week, the playoffs will begin, and if the Pistons aren’t ready, they risk an embarrassing upset at the hands of a team like the Hornets, 76ers, or Heat. Things only get harder from there, with battles against the Cavaliers in round two and then either the Knicks or Celtics in the Conference Finals.

Now that Cade is back and healthy again, it’s time to get serious about the title pursuit. With so much at stake and a lot to prove, he must give everything he has to ensure that his team’s run does not end prematurely. That relentless attitude is a good start, but he must back it up with consistency on the court if he wants to achieve the desired results.