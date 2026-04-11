Lakers Injury Report vs. Jazz: LeBron James’ Status In Jeopardy For Regular Season Finale

There’s just one game left to play this season, but it carries some major implications for the Western Conference playoff picture.

At fourth in the West, just one game behind Denver for third in the standings, the Lakers can clinch a top-three seed with a win and a Denver loss tomorrow, setting up an epic first-round fight with the Timberwolves. Unfortunately, there’s a risk they could be down three stars in the season finale against Utah.

Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Jaxson Hayes (left foot management) and LeBron James (left foot injury management) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s contest, while Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain) and Austin Reaves (left oblique muscle strain) are ruled out as they continue their recovery.

We’re still waiting on Utah’s injury report, but it’s hard to say who will show up tomorrow with almost nothing at stake. Even if they have everyone available, it might not matter anyway, given that the Jazz are dead last in the West at 22-59. Still, having LeBron out there would be a major boost for a Lakers team that’s desperately looking for answers.

We already know the story with Doncic and Reaves, who went down on the same day, but the situations with Hayes and LeBron are still in flux. LeBron, who has had to take on a heavier workload, played both games of the Lakers’ back-to-back this week, scoring a combined 54 points in 44 minutes. There weren’t any notable setbacks against the Suns yesterday, but LA is being extra cautious with his body right now, given his age, his injury history, and the ongoing health situation.

It likely won’t be until tomorrow that we learn James’ status, but Lakers fans everywhere will be hoping for his availability. The same could be said for Jaxson Hayes, who provides stability, size, and much-needed defense under the rim. Either way, sans their top two scorers, the Lakers could use guys like James and Hayes (along with Deandre Ayton, and Marcus Smart) to step up and fill in the gaps. Following two straight wins, they have shown that they can remain competitive as-is, but it’ll take a miracle for them to extend any first-round series beyond four or five games.

Their best chance for success is if they can avoid the Thunder, meaning a third-place finish should be what they are aiming for. This way, they can not only stave off OKC until the Conference Finals, but they can also guarantee home court advantage in the first round (or even later). Had the Nuggets lost on Friday (despite their best efforts to throw the game), they would already be in the third spot.

For now, only time will tell how this all plays out for Los Angeles, but only a fool would dismiss them completely. While they may be broken, bruised, and battered, there is still a path to glory this year if they can just hold out and give enough time for the players to heal. An easier opponent in the first round would help them do that, and that’s why a win tomorrow is so imperative for the organization.

For the next few hours, all eyes will be on LeBron James, and how his health progresses could determine the course of the Lakers’ season. It’s just one game, but if he’s feeling good enough to play, it could give the Lakers the edge they need to stay in the top three and maximize their chances for a miraculous comeback.