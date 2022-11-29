NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, which also happened in an embarrassing fashion. The Lakers had a commanding lead in the 4th quarter but gave it up and eventually conceded a winner at the buzzer. The loss took the wind out of their sails after a run of 4 wins in 5 games and some of the criticism of the team is back in full force.

The team is still a bit suspect, they haven't been able to perform at a high level. This has kept them from becoming very successful, even though the team leaders feel they are only. a few pieces away from being contenders for a championship. The Lakers' role players include a few that are ranked toward the bottom of the league in advanced stats, including Kendrick Nunn who is second to last.

Fans Can't Believe Some Of The Players The Lakers Have Given Up

This is even worse considering the players that the Lakers have traded away for minimal return. The Russell Westbrook deal was a bad one, and it cost them the likes of Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, both of whom were integral to their title run. Ivica Zubac who had a huge performance recently, Jordan Clarkson who has become one of the league's best scorers, and Alex Caruso are all a part of the same story. And fans cannot believe it.

"And don’t forget Julius Randell, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart!! Hell yeh." "This is actually mad." "The fact that this is excluding the trade for AD is nuts." "That Westbrook trade is genuinely one of the worst ever." "They could have used Kuzma and KCP so much this season." "How did they not keep Caruso man." "I get that JC developed away from the team, but he's exactly what we need." "This hurts to see after that monster Zubac night." "Some of the moves have been criminal." "The Lakers could have done so much better." "The Lakers need depth right now and had plenty back when they last won it all."

Of course, the Lakers won a championship in 2020, so a lot of these moves can be excused, but it's still crazy how many of these players would be a huge help for them right now. Some of them absolutely should not have been dealt, and it must really sting the brass to know that they fumbled a fair bit in this regard.

