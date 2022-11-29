Skip to main content

Paolo Banchero Says Bol Bol Is Like Victor Wembanyama: "I Feel Like People Kind Of Forget About Him"

The Orlando Magic have a lot of great young pieces that are sure to make them a threat in the years to come. They drafted Paolo Banchero as No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA draft, and he has hit the ground running in his rookie season. And while the Magic still aren't quite there yet, they are also getting a lot more production from players that they might not have expected to step up. 

One of those players is Bol Bol, he has taken a noticeable leap in production this season. Bol is playing 27 minutes per game, more than he ever has in the past. He is averaging 13.5 points in those minutes to go along with nearly 8 rebounds, which is excellent production. At his height and with his skillset, many thought he would be quite good, but he struggled in his early seasons. Now he has acclimatized and he has received high praise from his teammate, Paolo Banchero.

Paolo Banchero Thinks Bol Bol Can Already Do A Lot Of Things That Victor Wembanyama Can

The hype around Victor Wembanyama has been massive. He is expected to change the league when he's drafted, so much so that there were major concerns about how many teams will tank for him before the season began. Wembanyama is a generational talent, a player that can. hit three-pointers and shots from distance at an elite clip for his size. But Banchero thinks that with all the hype around him, people have forgotten that Bol Bol can also do similar things. 

“Everyone talks about the Victor dude from France. I’m not trying to compare them, but Bol’s 7’2, shoots threes, brings it up the court, makes passes, and blocks shots. I feel like people kind of forget about him, but Bol’s a freak of nature.”

Wembanyama has obviously shown a lot more than Bol Bol did before he entered the NBA, so the difference in the hype is to be expected. But Bol is also just 23, he can also grow into an elite player in the league if he keeps improving at a rapid rate. 

His nearly 42% three-point percentage is absurd for his size, especially if he can keep it up with more attempts per game. Victor Wembanyama might be built differently, but there are other players in the league with the potential to be just as good, if not better than him. 

