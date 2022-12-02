Skip to main content

NBA Fans Debate Which Player Threw Up After Five Minutes Of Working Out With Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is probably one of the fittest players in the NBA right now. Despite being 33 years old, Curry is still able to fly around the perimeter to get open shots. There hasn't ever been an off-ball mover like Curry in the NBA, and running that much and still having the energy to get perfect shots up isn't easy.

An NBA trainer has said that an unnamed active NBA player worked out with Curry and ended up throwing up and quitting the workout 5 minutes into the session. An active NBA player with that low stamina is appalling, so it's probably hyperbole to emphasize the diligence of Steph's workout regimens. NBA fans have been hard at work trying to figure out who the player might be. 

Obviously, we won't know who it was unless they speak out themselves. Professional sports athletes are usually at the pinnacle of fitness, so it's still hard to fully believe that a player couldn't hang in a workout for even 5 minutes. But if that is the case, Stephen Curry is working as hard as he can to ensure he stays at the top of his game.

Is Stephen Curry Having An Underrated MVP Season?

Stephen Curry is doing things right now that we last saw him achieve in 2015-16 when the Warriors won 73 games and Curry became the only player in NBA history to be crowned unanimous MVP. He is averaging 31.4 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.7 rebounds this season. He's doing the same on incredible 50-40-90 shooting efficiency, and a mind-boggling true shooting percentage of 68.8%.

The Warriors are 11-11, so it's tough to make a realistic MVP case. However, if Luka Doncic can be an MVP frontrunner with a 10-11 record, Curry should be in the race too. Doncic's production is historic on another level, but Curry should also get recognition for his insane carrying of the Warriors this year. 

