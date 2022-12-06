NBA Fans Discuss Whether The Los Angeles Lakers Should Give Russell Westbrook A Contract Extension

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook has been a polarizing figure during his Los Angeles Lakers tenure. Many have criticized his turnover-heavy and inefficiency throughout his time with the franchise, but a large number of people do believe that Russell Westbrook's play has gotten better since coach Darvin Ham moved him to a sixth-man role where he comes off the bench.

As of right now, Russell Westbrook is on an expiring contract. Though the team could potentially get a lot of cap space by simply letting his contract expire, perhaps he could still be valuable to the Los Angeles Lakers, just on a smaller contract.

Recently, NBA fans discussed whether the Los Angeles Lakers should give Russell Westbrook a contract extension. Opinions were mixed, though it seems like a good amount of fans still want him moved from the Los Angeles Lakers despite his recent play.

It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers do end up giving Russell Westbrook an extension in the future. Though it is hard to see him get a long-term lucrative deal for the team, it is possible that they will decide to keep him if he is willing to take a pay cut. However, there is a solid chance that he could be traded as well.

Playing As A Sixth Man Helped Russell Westbrook Thrive

There is no doubt that Russell Westbrook is a much better fit with the Los Angeles Lakers in his new sixth man role. He has averaged 14.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 7.7 APG for the team in that role, and if Westbrook starts shooting a bit more efficiently, he could be in the Sixth Man of the Year conversations. In fact, Darvin Ham previously claimed that he wants to help Russell Westbrook win the award.

Darvin Ham says one of his goals is to get Russell Westbrook in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation.

It remains to be seen if Russell Westbrook will be in the Sixth Man of the Year talks in the future. If he continues playing at the level that he has been, he should be a no-brainer top-5 candidate for the award.

It is clear that Russell Westbrook has found a way in which he can impact winning for the Los Angeles Lakers. Hopefully, his performances continue, and we'll see how well Westbrook does for the rest of the season.

