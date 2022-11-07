Credit: Fadeaway World

Drake is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet right now, with the Canadian having had a tremendous amount of success over the years. When he isn't releasing record-breaking albums, though, the rapper can often be seen having a good time at NBA games.

Drake is quite passionate about basketball and is a long-time Toronto Raptors fan. He is often seen courtside for playoff games and shows up for some regular season ones as well.

NBA Fans React To A Bulls Announcer Hating On Drake's New Album

He was in attendance for their game against the Bulls in Toronto and would have come out from it in good spirits, as the Raptors won 113-104 even with Pascal Siakam not playing due to injury. He wouldn't have been too happy to know, however, that the Bulls announcer Stacey King didn't like his new album "Her Loss."

NBA fans reacted to King's comments, and a lot of them weren't happy with the criticism.

"His Loss, that album was fire. Wish 21 was on it more though"

"Well he sound like 48 so what could he be excited about hearing this for?😂"

"Oh he trippin that album was 🔥"

"The one announcer started hating when the other announcer asked him did he listen to Drake on his way to the game smh. Gotta have a mind of ya own bro"

"These announcers hating every time I hear them 💀💀💀"

"Cuz that album is not good tbh"

"Dude a hater, he not f*cking with the culture obviously, that album 🔥🔥🔥"

"Bulls and hornets commentators are comedies"

"Lmao Bulls commentators been high key savages"

"him hating on her loss is his loss"

"😂drake about to make another diss when he see this"

"The Only L Stacey king has ever taken"

"Drake just came to watch a game man 😭"

"Bro said r yu a tourist 😂"

"Drake gon hear this he gon lose his damn job 😂😂😂"

"Bro was pressured into hating it😭😭😭"

"Man changed his excitement when he got judge listening to it knowing he liked the album lol"

"Drake’s next album: “Your opinion never mattered” 😂😂"

"When you fall to peer pressure 😂"

It sure did seem like King liked the album but backtracked once Jason Benetti, who was calling the game with him, didn't seem to like the fact that he was listening to Drake. As some pointed out, these two might end up on Drake's next album, so they better watch out!

While Benetti may not be the biggest Drake fan around, LeBron James sure is, as he posted an Instagram story of him driving and listening to Drake. Kevin Durant is also on pretty good terms with him as they vacationed together, so it is safe to say these two probably do listen to some Drake music when they head over to Toronto.

