NBA Fans React To A Wild Brawl In The Heat vs. Raptors Game: "Sh** Turned Into The 2008 Royal Rumble"

Fights during NBA games are a lot less common these days, but when emotions run high, logic runs low, so we do see some fights here and there. It's not often that we see them very early on in the season, but it hasn't even been a week since this one started and we already have had a massive fight on the court.

The Raptors and the Heat are two of the more physical teams in the NBA, and they were both heading into their clash on Saturday night on the back of losses. The Heat, in particular, have had a rough start as they started a season 0-2 for the first time in Erik Spoelstra's time at the helm and it would seem there have been some tensions behind the scenes.

NBA Fans React To A Wild Brawl In The Heat vs. Raptors Game

The Heat seemingly put their early season troubles behind them as they went up big on the Raptors, but then a flashpoint moment came with over 7 minutes left in the third quarter. Rookie Christian Koloko went up for an offensive rebound but was fouled by Caleb Martin and went down to the floor. Martin then, for whatever reason, stood over the youngster, which got a reaction out of him, and the two men, unsurprisingly, came to blows.

NBA Fans reacted to the brawl, as they criticized Martin for his actions.

"Caleb Martin standing over him like Koloko wouldn’t knock his ass out"

"How was Christian Koloko ejected when Caleb Martin gave him an Edge esque spear into the crowd?! 💀"

"Bro standing over a rookie like he’s tough 😂 pathetic"

"I’m a Heat fan but the other guy did nothing wrong for Caleb to get like that lol"

"Lots of respect for Koloko not letting a gleague player get in his face like that."

"WHAT A SPEAR BY CALEB MARTIN"

"Sh** turned into the 2008 Royal Rumble"

"I love the Miami Heat’s announcers at least it’s his 4th foul 😭"

"Bro thought he was Edge in WWE 😂😂"

"Martin dirty"

"SUSPEND THAT THUG"

"Caleb Martin a clown 🤡 just like his brother"

"them goons from Dade-County 😤‼️"

"miami full of fake tough dudes"

"Heat Culture my ass"

"damn thats a suspension"

"The Raptor got tossed on this? What’s he supposed to do? NBA officiating so bad, led to this."

"A scuffle this early into the season??"

"Steve Kerr be like 'this is completely normal'"

"This thuggery can't be allowed in the NBA"

Both men ended up getting ejected for this, but you have to feel a bit for Koloko, as anyone in his situation would have had some sort of reaction to the provocation. Fortunately, no one got hurt as it could have gotten really dangerous with the fight taking place near the fans. The altercation seemed to fire up the Raptors, as a 21-point deficit at halftime was down to just 9 by the end of the third quarter.

The NBA did not step in for the Draymond Green punch on Jordan Poole as it took place during practice, but you better believe something will be done here. The league wants to find a way to take fights like this out of the game and they might come down harshly on both of them.