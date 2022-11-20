NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall's 15 assists were instrumental in the Los Angeles Clippers' 119-97 win over the San Antonio Spurs, and fans were lavish in their praise of the point guard.

Wall also had some good touches to finish with 15 points and 4 rebounds. He had 10 dimes already by the second quarter, wowing fans with his unselfish playmaking.

Needless to say, the responses were positive, as some felt Wall still had it in him to be a real difference-maker.

It was an all-round show by the Clippers with Reggie Jackson (20 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists), Paul George (21 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist), and Norman Powell (26 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists).

John Wall Reveals What Makes Him The Best Two-Way Point Guard In The League

John Wall's comeback is a fairytale in itself, but when it comes to his performances on the court, the guard was candid as he revealed how he's developed his game to be one of the best two-way point guards in the NBA.

Speaking to The Athletic, he spoke of how he could contribute when he had an off-day shooting, and his versatility makes an impact on the team positively.

It’s been nights where I have a bad shooting night. I know I worked on it, but there are other ways to impact the game. That’s why I always say I feel like I’m one of the best two-way point guards, because if I’m not having a great scoring night, I’m still getting 10 assists, I’m still locking up the best player on the other team. I’m doing the little things to keep my team going. And they’re gonna feed off me so every time I touch the paint, I’m still getting people involved, still putting pace into the game. Those are the things you have to continue to do because it ain’t all about just scoring. If you’re just a scorer and you’re not having a good scoring night, what are you on the floor for? You don’t bring any other assets to the game.



I bring more than just scoring. It’s a bonus to me, but people don’t think I can score. Bro, I can really get 30 every night. I just don’t, I would rather get 20 and 10 and be fine with that, with four steals and three blocks and s— like that. That’s what I like to do.

And to prove his point, he put up 15 assists to help his side seal the game against the Spurs. The Clippers and Wall will take on the Utah Jazz next and follow it up with a marquee clash against the Golden State Warriors.

