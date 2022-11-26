Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return to The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return to The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."

LeBron James made his much-awaited return to the court against the San Antonio Spurs after missing 5 games due to an adductor strain. The Lakers surprisingly managed to do well in his absence and they got another win on his return here as well.

The win over the Spurs was the fourth win in the last 5 games for the Lakers who are slowly but surely recovering from that terrible start to the season. A big reason for that has been the excellent play of Anthony Davis who is putting in the kind of performances that he did during their title run in 2020.

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers

There were some questions about how Davis would play once LeBron returned and he did well, finishing with 25 points and 15 rebounds. James, meanwhile, wasn't quite at his best as wasn't able to stamp his authority on the game and fans had a mixed reaction to his return.

"He needs to stop dribbling so much... all them turnovers hurt the team"

"9 turnovers😭😭"

"This is why Lebron james is the greatest player of all-time."

"HES BACK LEAGUE IS SHAKING"

"Don’t care about the TO. Dude needs to stop holding the ball in the 4th so damn much"

"It’s okay LeBron will pick it back up because he’s the goat"

"This hurts to say but, russ has been the better facilitator lately"

"Finished player"

"The goat is back 👑🐐"

"Can’t lie he fell off"

"Pretty mid won’t even cap"

"The fact that he shoots so much more than AD is a crime. LeBron is so inefficient now...."

"Too many shots by Lebron. This needs to be AD’s team. You would think Lebron would understand that after watching the last 5 games!"

"to all yall blasting about his turnovers, dude is 37 going on 38 years old coming back after not playing for 2 damn weeks. He Gon Be Rusty Fool!!"

"21 points on the get back and a W and AD still ATE good game from The LAKESHOW 🔥

It is understandable that he wasn't his usual self considering he just came back from an injury. It might take a few games for LeBron to get going and the likes of Davis and Russell Westbrook need to carry much of the load for now.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal stated that Davis needs to be the no. 1 for the team even when LeBron returns and he is absolutely right. This has to be AD's team moving forward and we have seen some positive signs with regard to that.

