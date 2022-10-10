Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"

LeBron James is the face of the league, the King is at the top of his game going into his 20th year in the league. There are many aspects of LeBron's game that make him one of the greatest, and none of them seem to be going anywhere as he advances in age. Everything he touches still seems to be turning to gold, especially off the court, he is officially a billionaire now. 

LBJ has been with Nike for a long time, and his shoes are as popular as anyone else's. His relationship with the company has only gotten better, and now his son Bronny has also signed a deal with them. The way shoes are marketed has changed in the years that LeBron has been in the league, but one of the most iconic things about them in past years has been the advertising. LeBron tried his hand at it recently on Instagram. 

LeBron James: "Man, I ain't never been in something this light."

Bryce James: "Those shoes tough."

Bronny James: "What are you doing?"

Bryce James: "You can't be serious right now."

LeBron James: "LeBron 20s. Need I say more?"

The video sees LeBron James by the pool with his children before he jumps into the pool wearing the Nike LeBron 20s. He then jumps straight out, an incredible feat, showing just how athletic he is. LeBron James sure knows how to catch people's attention. 

NBA Fans Loved The Video LeBron James Posted In His LeBron 20 Shoes

As with anything LeBron James posts, the video had exceptional reach almost immediately. Many fans were in the comments admiring the old-school commercial vibe of the video. 

"This might be the best commercial I've seen."

"Thank you for bringing back the commercials."

"I thought he was gonna jump and clear the pool at first."

"Jumping outta the pool like that defs ain't ez... GOAT."

"How you jump out the pool like that ? Lebounce."

"Bruh this officially the hardest sneaker promo."

"This has Kobe jumping a car type vibe."

"Jumped out the water like a avenger."

"Now I definitely have to get these!"

"Man this brought back memories."

"That's just brilliant, I love Bron."

That the video is epic cannot be denied, James is amazing at what he does. His swagger is a large part of his personality, and fans never seem to get tired of it. LeBron has a big season ahead of him, so he should be hoping that the shoes bring him some great luck. 

