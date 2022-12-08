NBA Fans React To New Orleans Pelicans Becoming The Best Team In The Western Conference

The New Orleans Pelicans are placed first in the West with a 16-8 record, giving fans a reason to celebrate. The team took the top spot after trouncing the Detroit Pistons 104-98 at home.

While much of the spotlight has been on the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors who are looking to consolidate a better position, the Pelicans have been one of the sides quietly punching well above their weight and making massive strides this season.

New Orleans has won all of its last five games that included a dominant win over the Denver Nuggets. Much of the team's load has been carried by CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson.

Social media was abuzz with the Pelicans' red-hot streak that now puts them firmly in place to build on these wins and cement a postseason spot.

NBA Fans Excited To See The New Orleans Pelicans As Table-Toppers: "What A Turnaround"

The New Orleans Pelicans had a tough 1-13 start in 2021-22, but have been a stark contrast from what they were last season. While they do have the firepower to make it through the regular season, their stern test awaits when they make the playoffs.

The team has the depth and the belief in the Pelicans camp is immense. Earlier this week, Williamson was vocal about the faith he had in the team. Per The Athletic:

“We are a special team. I think as the season goes on, the world will get to see that."

And that they have been, much to the delight of the fans who only believe that it's onwards and upwards for the side.

6 - 0. Super Bowl here we come

Was waiting for this, PELS STACKED

1st place and a potential (very likely) lottery draft pick was definitely not what this team envisioned but happy for them

Man Nola deserves this

I think most people could put two and two together and figure out that they'd be a top 3 seed. Their roster is stacked and if they don't face too many injuries they could easily get out of the west.

The only question mark about the Pels coming into the season was how the defense would look with the integration of Zion. Zion+JV in a frontcourt together doesn't scream great D on paper. But with some brilliant coaching and Zion himself improving a lot on that end, they have actually become one of the best defenses in the league. I also had them as a top 3 seed along with the Nuggets and Clippers for this season, but I expected a lot more run and gun from them. That's a legit team.

3 out of their next 5 are against the Suns (and 2 against the Jazz). This is the Pels' chance to gain a lead in the West.

Imagine Pels being #1 seed in the West this season and proceeds to get Wemby next season

That’s with BI missing a lot of games with his toe injury

Pelicans and kings western conference finals calling it rn

New Orleans' big three have been orchestrating a bulk of their wins, with their bench complementing the trio richly. At the time of writing, Williamson averages 23.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Ingram has been sidelined due to his toe injury but has been running 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, while McCollum averages 16.9 points, 4.8 boards, and 5.9 assists.

Williamson has been at the forefront for the Pelicans and his style of play had former NBA star Jay Williams say that he was reminded of Michael Jordan when he watched the forward in action.

"There is a jumpman-like gracefulness to how he does it. The style, the haircut, the hoop earring, he has a lot of the MJ-like feel when he's able to pierce through the particles of the air and find different ways of finishing around the rim. It's special. I just wanna see him sustain health. That's all you wish for Zion. There's no doubt about him being a Hall of Fame player, there's no doubt this Pelicans organization is in the right hands, and they have the right pieces. But they're right there to have a chance to get to the Western Conference Finals."

The Pelicans have a tough slate coming up as they face the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz twice in their next four games. Only time will tell if they can fend off the two formidable sides and consolidate their position as number one.

