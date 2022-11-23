Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Post Saying Patrick Beverley Is Statistically The Worst Player In The NBA: "He Trick Y'all."

Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers

Patrick Beverley has a reputation as one of the best defenders in the league. He has been a solid perimeter defender in the past, frequently being annoying toward primary ballhandlers on opposing teams.

This year though, Patrick Beverley has been poor overall, and he has contributed to the Los Angeles Lakers struggles. A recent post by a Reddit User explained why Patrick Beverley is statistically the worst player in the NBA.

A lot of fans reacted to this post, with them sharing their thoughts about Patrick Beverley's current poor play. Reactions were mixed, with some people defending the point guard, and others roasting him.

The THT curse passed to Bev 

James Wiseman fans breathing a sigh of relief

Insert he trick y’all

Just be running around

He should’ve stayed with the Timberwolves, he was a really solid scorer for us and was great at finding the open man. Also got a ton of rebounds and never took a play off.

he gets minutes because he has a history of being a capable shooter and they’re hoping he plays like he usually does

“Very deep with guards” what are lakers fans smoking

The Lakers don’t have anyone else

I don’t know what happened to him, he was actually really solid for us last year.

I approve this Bev slander.

Plus minus is good tho

What he does doesn’t show up on the stat sheet

Because he has heart?

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers will need Patrick Beverley to improve his play if they are to get back to the playoffs. They need him to improve on both ends of the floor, and perhaps we'll see the guard bounce back soon.

Rob Pelinka Was Excited For Patrick Beverley To Provide A 3 And D Presence On The Lakers

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley, Rob Pelinka claimed that Patrick Beverley's 3 and D style would be a good fit with the Los Angeles Lakers. Thus far though, Beverley's shooting has been poor, while his defense has also declined.

Pelinka: “We are thrilled to add Patrick Beverley’s toughness and competitive spirit to our team. We’re confident that Patrick’s ‘3-and-D’ style will fit in nicely with the other pieces of our roster and align perfectly with Coach Ham’s philosophy of hard work and smart play.”

Though Patrick Beverley's presence has definitely provided leadership for the Los Angeles Lakers, the guard's production is slightly concerning. With that being said, we often see players have shooting slumps, and Beverley likely won't shoot this poorly forever.

Hopefully, we see Patrick Beverley's offense improve, and since he has been a solid 3PT shooter for the majority of his career, it is reasonable to expect that he will be able to bounce back. The Los Angeles Lakers will hope that happens sooner rather than later. Most of Patrick Beverley's teams make the playoffs, and perhaps he can get to the postseason with the Lakers as well.

