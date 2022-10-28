NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis For Shooting 16.7% On Jumpers This Season: "It's Russ Fault Though"

Anthony Davis entered the 2022-23 NBA season with renewed hopes after missing a big chunk of the last campaign. The Los Angeles Lakers made a couple of moves during the summer to surround AD and LeBron James with the best talent, but things haven't worked for them so far.

LeBron has shown flashes of his best version, but Russell Westbrook has struggled to make an impact, while the rest of the team has shot the ball terribly. Davis has tried to carry the squad, but injuries keep bothering him, as he's listed day-by-day for tonight's game against another struggling team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Just like the rest of the team, Davis has had trouble making shots from distance, and the numbers are really concerning. After revealing that he didn't shoot the ball for months, Davis appears to be suffering the consequences of that decision.

NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis For Shooting 16.7% On Jumpers This Season

Twitter account NBA Central recently shared a curious stat about Davis this season. He's shooting 16.7% from jumpers. Not only from 3 but jumpers in general. The big man vowed to get better from distance and even linked up with trainer Lethal Shooter, but so far, things haven't worked so well for the Brow.

As usual, NBA fans reacted to this, blasting Davis for regressing in his game and struggling to make jumpers. Some called out Russell Westbrook's critics, saying that Russ isn't the only one having a hard time playing well this season.

The Lakers have more than one problem this season, and it seems like the only solution they have for that is trading somebody away. Many think that Westbrook is the one, especially after learning that the team targeted four players to exchange for Russ.

The season is still young, but many fans are already speculating about the next move by the team. Time will tell how this situation plays out and if the Lakers decide to get rid of more than one star to shake things up.