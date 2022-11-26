NBA Stars Made Some Wild Tweets 10 Years Ago: "Wish I Could Go Sleep In My Mommy Bed But I Forget That I'm 23"

Before the likes of Anthony Davis, James Harden, and Kevin Durant became the blockbuster superstars they are today, they had their days when Twitter was a platform to let their hair down.

And they did. While some were cheesy and funny one-liners, some were tailor-made for a meme fest had it been in today's day and time.

A decade ago, social media was still yet to have the kind of impact it does today, and while Twitter was the go-to platform for athletes or celebs to express themselves, some of the comments by a few NBA stars would have either landed them in soup or made them memes for life.

On that note, below is a compilation of some of the tweets made by players who over time established themselves as bonafide elites in the NBA.

"NBA Twitter was wild 10 years ago"

Wild was the more accurate term to use as some of these tweets, especially by Harden and Durant that show how they would use the platform to interact with fans.

Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis' Earlier Tweets Mirrored Their Personalities

A look at Davis and Westbrook's tweets shows how they used Twitter back in the day. While the Lakers' big man was all for getting a retweet from his teammate, LeBron James, with whom he won the championship during the pandemic, Westbrook just tweeting his name was a statement in itself.

Durant's tweet was a lot more fun, while Miles Bridges decided to showcase some of his swaggers online. All in good humor though as these stars, the benefit of the doubt be given to them, was just having fun on the platform.

Times have changed since then. These stars and any eminent personalities for that matter have been more aware of how to use social media platforms — personally and professionally.

They have also been using it as a way to influence change and voice out their opinions on social issues. Take, for instance, the death of George Floyd had NBA stars taking to Twitter to express their feelings. Twitter has been a blessing and bane for some of these stars in equal measure, but clearly, things have been better when we look back at some of their earlier tweets.

