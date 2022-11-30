Skip to main content

Norman Powell Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb On Live TV

Norman Powell Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb On Live TV

Sometimes, pro athletes get carried when talking with reporters, with some of them saying things that can be turned into a meme or something even worse. We've seen many of these cases before and it won't stop happening soon. 

From memorable situations like Shaquille O'Neal cursing out after a game, LaMelo Ball complaining about his teammates and even Draymond Green dropping an F-bomb at Boston Celtics fans, we've witnessed these scenarios many times before. 

The most recent case involves Los Angeles Clippers' Norman Powell, who tried to make it clear that the team can compete even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but his message was a little too explicit for live TV. 

Norman Powell Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb On Live TV

After a 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, where he scored 32 points off the bench, Powell had some words to share with the world, even saying more than he initially meant when Chris Haynes of TNT interviewed him. 

“Back-to-backs is tough but I love ’em, man. Straight to the hoop, no other f—ing, I mean messing around. I’m excited, man. It’s a good win for us and it just shows how well we can be even with our top guys out,” Powell said.

This was an honest mistake and Powell quickly clarified that he didn't mean to curse out. The player stepped up when his team needed him and helped them get a big win even without their two best players out of the lineup. 

The Los Angeles Clippers are having a complex season, seeing Kawhi Leonard miss many games and Paul George doing the same due to injuries. Without their two stars, the job will get harder for the Clips, who entered this season with huge expectations. Powell is a solid role player but nobody expects him to lead this team night in and night out. 

The Clippers need to have their star duo back as soon as possible or the situation could be a total waste. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Norman Powell Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb On Live TV
NBA Media

Norman Powell Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb On Live TV

By Orlando Silva
"Adidas Socks While Wearing Nikes Sneakers Is Never Acceptable," JR Smith Made An Interesting Statement About Two Companies
NBA Media

"Adidas Socks While Wearing Nikes Sneakers Is Never Acceptable," JR Smith Made An Interesting Statement About Two Companies

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Zhuri Calling The Knicks The 'New York Kicks'
NBA Media

LeBron James Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Zhuri Calling The Knicks The 'New York Kicks'

By Divij Kulkarni
Luka Doncic
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Drops Major Truth Bomb On Luka Doncic's MVP Campaign

By Nico Martinez
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Frustrated With Bam Adebayo's Inconsistency
NBA Media

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Frustrated With Bam Adebayo's Inconsistency

By Orlando Silva
Pelicans' Herb Jones Makes Shocking Revelation About His Spending Habits
NBA Media

Pelicans' Herb Jones Makes Shocking Revelation About His Spending Habits

By Orlando Silva
Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account
NBA Media

Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account

By Orlando Silva
Myles Turner Opens Up On Playing Against The Lakers And Clippers While Being Linked With A Trade
NBA Media

Myles Turner Opens Up On Playing Against The Lakers And Clippers While Being Linked With A Trade

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers

By Orlando Silva
lebron nba
NBA

Is LeBron James A Top 10 Player In The NBA Right Now: Fadeaway World Podcast Episode No. 1

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Messed Up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Name
NBA Media

Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Messed Up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Name

By Divij Kulkarni
Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed
NBA Media

Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Gets Real On Why Shaquille O'Neal Hates Him And Has Beef With Him
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Gets Real On Why Shaquille O'Neal Hates Him And Has Beef With Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball

By Aikansh Chaudhary
10 Most Unbreakable Single Game Records In NBA History
NBA

10 Most Unbreakable Single Game Records In NBA History

By Nick Mac