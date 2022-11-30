Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, pro athletes get carried when talking with reporters, with some of them saying things that can be turned into a meme or something even worse. We've seen many of these cases before and it won't stop happening soon.

From memorable situations like Shaquille O'Neal cursing out after a game, LaMelo Ball complaining about his teammates and even Draymond Green dropping an F-bomb at Boston Celtics fans, we've witnessed these scenarios many times before.

The most recent case involves Los Angeles Clippers' Norman Powell, who tried to make it clear that the team can compete even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but his message was a little too explicit for live TV.

Norman Powell Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb On Live TV

After a 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, where he scored 32 points off the bench, Powell had some words to share with the world, even saying more than he initially meant when Chris Haynes of TNT interviewed him.

“Back-to-backs is tough but I love ’em, man. Straight to the hoop, no other f—ing, I mean messing around. I’m excited, man. It’s a good win for us and it just shows how well we can be even with our top guys out,” Powell said.

This was an honest mistake and Powell quickly clarified that he didn't mean to curse out. The player stepped up when his team needed him and helped them get a big win even without their two best players out of the lineup.

The Los Angeles Clippers are having a complex season, seeing Kawhi Leonard miss many games and Paul George doing the same due to injuries. Without their two stars, the job will get harder for the Clips, who entered this season with huge expectations. Powell is a solid role player but nobody expects him to lead this team night in and night out.

The Clippers need to have their star duo back as soon as possible or the situation could be a total waste.

