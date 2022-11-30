Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Blasts Deandre Ayton, Says He Would Shove Him Again In That Situation

Patrick Beverley was the most significant of all the offseason acquisitions that the Los Angeles Lakers made as they attempted to bounce back from a disastrous 2021-22 campaign. He was seen as a great fit, as he is someone who doesn't need the ball in his hands all the time and can play some great defense.

We haven't seen a lot of good play from Beverley this season, however, as he is averaging 4.1 points per game on 26.6% shooting from the field but what we have seen is the other aspect of Beverley when he is on the court. He never shies away from getting into it with opponents and when he felt that Deandre Ayton was disrespecting Austin Reaves by standing over him in their game against the Phoenix Suns, he shoved the big man from behind.

Patrick Beverley Blasts Deandre Ayton, Says He Would Shove Him Again

Beverley got a 3-game suspension for the shove, thanks in part to his past history of doing things like this. In his time off, Beverley decided to record another episode of his podcast where he wore a "Free Pat Bev" shirt. During the episode, he also blasted Ayton and said he would do it all over again.

(starts at 2:36 mark):

"Unfortunate as f***, national TV game you don't wanna be viewed as that but f*** that. F*** him. We not going for that s***... Ask people who’s played with me. Ask superstars that played with me. There’s a reason guys want me on their team after they heard about the trade this summer.”

“I'm all about team team. Very unfortunate situation, you know and if I could play it back again, I would do the exact same thing."

Ayton shouldn't have stood over Reaves like that, but at the same time, shoving him from behind wasn't the right thing to do either. Still, his teammates loved what he did there, as he stood up for one of them.

Despite this, however, it would appear the organization is open to parting ways with Beverley. Lakers insider Jovan Buha recently reported that he might be traded due to his offensive struggles and because the Lakers have a lot of guards on their roster.

