Paul Pierce Thinks Jayson Tatum Is A Better Player Than Kevin Durant Right Now

The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season. Although they lost in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, it was a phenomenal season for the Celtics regardless. They started their journey in the 2022 NBA playoffs by sweeping the Brooklyn Nets.

Many expected the Nets to make a comeback this season and silence their haters this season. But in reality, the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets are still struggling to find form this season. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum has currently led the Celtics to the best record in the NBA.

Keeping that in mind, many are anticipating a rematch between the two teams in the 2023 playoffs.

Is Jayson Tatum A Better Player Than Kevin Durant Right Now?

Considering last year's clash between Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant, the Celtics legend Paul Pierce has an interesting take on the two players. He believes Tatum has surpassed KD after defeating him in the playoffs last season.

"After last year's playoffs he surpassed Kevin Durant. As far as the better player in the NBA today... Him going against Kevin Durant was lke passing of the torch. I'm not taking nothing away from KD, KD is still one of the best in the game, I just think Tatum today has passed KD."

Tatum and co. may have outplayed Kevin Durant last season, but that doesn't essentially mean he has surpassed the Nets superstar. KD is currently 34 years old but is still carrying most of the load for the Nets.

But at the end of the day, Pierce did mention he still isn't taking anything away from what Durant has achieved in the league so far. Knowing Durant's savage nature, it wouldn't be a surprise if The Slim Reaper claps back at Pierce. It will perhaps be the start of yet another rivalry between the media and an active NBA player.

