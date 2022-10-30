Skip to main content

Paul Pierce Thought Klay Thompson Should Have Included Him In His Top 5 Shooters List

Klay Thompson is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history and if not for his teammate Stephen Curry, he would have gone down as the greatest shooter of his generation. The two marksmen have been key to all the success that the Warriors have had over the years as they have formed what is unquestionably the greatest shooting backcourt ever.

People thought Mark Jackson was out of his mind when he made that claim years ago but he was absolutely on point. Curry holds so many 3-point records and some of the ones he doesn't, like the most threes in a game are held by Klay, who once connected on 14 of them in a game against the Bulls in 2018.

Klay was on the All The Smoke podcast recently where he spoke about Kevin Durant joining the Warriors and he also added that they don't blame him for leaving in 2019. During the episode, considering his own shooting prowess, he was also asked to name the 5 best shooters ever, and here's what Klay had to say.

That's a pretty good list right there. Curry, Klay, Ray Allen, and Reggie Miller are four names you would find on most lists when it comes to this. Larry Bird is another great shout and so is Durant and you can make an argument for both of them. There was someone who had a problem with this list, however, as Paul Pierce felt he should have been on there.

Pierce was a pretty good shooter no doubt, but he doesn't really come close to these guys. He shot just 36.8% for his career from beyond the arc but we all know that Pierce thinks very highly of himself, so it isn't too surprising. He famously once said that he had a better career than Dwyane Wade, for which Jalen Rose roasted him on national television.

Pierce has also been having some fun recently seeing the Lakers struggle so much. He hilariously trolled them and his former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, by saying they are built worse than him. He also stated that they need to blow up the roster and they might just have to do that.

