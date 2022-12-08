Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Explains How Lakers Can Play Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis

Russell Westbrook has a simple message for the Los Angeles Lakers when they take the hardwood without their superstars, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

The point guard's piece of advice came after the Lakers' 126-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors. With James (ankle) and Davis (non-COVID illness) sitting out of the clash, LA fell short despite some of their players touching double figures.

Much of the Lakers' resurgence after their woeful 0-5 start to the season can be attributed to Davis, James, and Westbrook. While the loss to Toronto puts them 10-14 on the West, the side has shown glimpses of what they are capable of.

But the stern test for the Purple and Gold is when two of their big names miss games. The offense sputters and that would be one of the issues the front office will look to rectify by adding necessary talent during the trade window.

Russell Westbrook's Simple Message To The Team In LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Absence: "Compete".

It's a word that Russell Westbrook has used throughout the season. He's been vocal about competing for wins, and it was the same message he passed on to the team. 

Although it's easier said than done against top-caliber teams, it's also a quality that's served the 34-year-old well in the past. And now he wants his team to do just that. According to Spectrum SportsNet:

Just play the right way. Compete, and whatever happens, you can live with the results.

He further outlined his role as a leader in James and Davis' absence.

I don't think our first half was completely bad. I think the second quarter was primarily the worst quarter defensively, but as far as the leadership side, I just do what I do best. I believe leadership is a trait that I have and I take pride in being able to do that regardless of what's going on, who's in, and who's out. And it's important that each individual in our team understands that.. how important each night is and not take this game for granted. I just want to make sure I get the message across to the guys, go out and compete for the right way.

At the time of writing, the Lakers star duo are day-to-day, but the team will hope that they will take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The Lakers then jet off to Detroit to take on the Pistons.

