Credit: Fadeaway World

Anthony Davis has turned things around after a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers' power forward struggled to get things going at the beginning but now is playing at a better level, leading his team to win a lot of games while climbing positions on the leaderboard.

Davis is now part of the MVP conversation, even making it to the top 5 thanks to his performances, drawing a lot of attention to him and the renewed Lakers. Many have praised AD for this, and Shaquille O'Neal has jumped on that train, saying some good things about the power forward.

Shaq, who recently revealed what he and Charles Barkley expected from Davis from many years ago, is very happy with the player's recent performances, showering him with praise.

Shaquille O'Neal Makes U-Turn And Praises Anthony Davis After Recent Dominance

During the most recent edition of The Big Podcast with Shaq, O'Neal had only good things to say about AD, but also pointed out that he must stay healthy to have a bigger impact on the Lakers (22:53 mark).

"AD is balling, and he's been playing the 4. There is a lot of versatile 4s, but there aren't many versatile Centers. When he moved to Center, and they run the offense through him these are the numbers that you are going to get. Now, can he stay healthy? You know when he's in shape and he's flowing, these are the numbers you are going to get. You know that 55, that's AD when he says 'I'm going to be AD'. He's dominating, and I'm happy for him and the Lakers," Shaq said.

Davis is well aware that he needs to be more aggressive on the court, and he's trying to do that. With LeBron James giving him the keys to the car, the player is enjoying a nice time in Los Angeles. It's unclear if the Lakers won't make a trade this season, but it seems like Davis' performances are working for them so far. The Purple and Gold need to make a move, according to fans, while AD is confident that he can lead this squad to win a championship.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.